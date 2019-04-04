×
FIFA 20 Player Ratings: Predicting the top 5 players in the game

Arvind S
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
20   //    04 Apr 2019, 18:43 IST

Who will it be this time around?
Who will it be this time around?

Fans of EA Sports' popular FIFA franchise were met with nothing but disappointment following the release of FIFA 19.

Gameplay bugs, issues with player ratings and other major problems plagued the game, with many gamers even labelling it one of the worst FIFA editions of all time.

However, FIFA 20 promises to be a whole lot different. The game is expected to hit stores in late September, and we can hardly wait.

As is the case with every new installment of FIFA, fans of the game are eager to give their verdict on who the top players in the game should be.

Cristiano Ronaldo has dominated the virtual world of football, having cemented himself as the best player in the game for years. However, will EA have a surprise for us fans this year? Will someone be able to usurp the Portuguese to the top spot or will he continue his reign of dominance for another year?

On that note, here's an attempt to predict the top 5 players in FIFA 20 along with their overall ratings:

#5 Kylian Mbappe - 90

Manchester United v Paris Saint-Germain - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: First Leg
Manchester United v Paris Saint-Germain - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: First Leg

Few players in the past couple of decades have endured as stunning rise as Kylian Mbappe has.

From becoming the most expensive teenager of all time, to starring for France at the World Cup and then winning the Kopa Trophy for Best Young Player, Mbappe has truly announced his arrival.

He was rated at 87 to start with in FIFA 19. However, he received an upgrade in the Winter Ratings Refresh and is now rated at 88.

We expect EA to give him a boost of at least 2 rating points which would see him crack the top 5.

