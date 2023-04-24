FIFA 23 81x11 Premier League Upgrade SBC: How to complete, expected cost, and more

With the Team Of The Season promo right around the corner, the 81x11 Premier League Upgrade SBC has been released in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, giving players a repeatable Squad Building Challenge to stock up on some high-yield packs before TOTS drops in a few days. The group reward for completing the two tasks in the challenge is quite substantial, with players earning a pack containing 11 Premier League cards with a minimum overall rating of 81.

The Team of the Season series is a favorite among FUT fans as it is known to feature some of the best players from last season. FIFA 23 players will be looking to stock up on packs to open during the promo in the hopes of packing a highly-rated card, making repeatable challenges quite lucrative.

Here's a small guide to completing the repeatable 81x11 Premier League Upgrade SBC.

In the lead-up to the TOTS release in the coming week, EA has released a number of league-based SBCs and other content to allow players to collect packs in preparation for the promo. Yesterday, a similar league-themed Squad Building Challenge featuring La Liga was released.

Repeatable challenges such as the 81x11 Premier League Upgrade are a good choice for FIFA 23 enthusiasts looking to pack a highly-rated player from the English league as it yields 11 players with a guaranteed overall of at least 81.

Here are the requirements that must be met while building the squads for the tasks.

Task 1 - 83-rated squad

Number of players in the squad: Exactly 11

Number 85 and higher OVR players in the squad: Minimum of 2

Team overall rating: Minimum 83

Rewards: 1x Premium Gold Pack

Estimated Cost: 36,000 - 38,000 FUT Coins across platforms

Task 1 - 84-rated squad

Number of players in the squad: Exactly 11

Team of the Week players with IF upgrades in the squad: Minimum of 1

Team overall rating: Minimum 84

Rewards: 1x Mixed Players Pack

Estimated Cost: 50,000 - 52,000 FUT Coins across platforms

Is it worth grinding the 81x11 Premier League Upgrade SBC?

While each task has individual rewards, FIFA 23 players looking to maximize theirs should ideally attempt both to get the group reward of a pack of 11 Premier League cards with at least 81 overall. At current transfer market rates, attempting the Squad Building Challenge will require fodder worth around 87,000 FUT coins.

While the cost of the SBC is nothing to scoff at, the rewards are also quite substantial. Especially considering that opening the pack during the Team of the Season promo increases the chances of packing one of the unique cards, making the 81x11 Premier League Upgrade SBC worth its price.

However, players should ideally try to mitigate the price with pre-existing fodder before grinding the challenge for packs.

