EA Sports have released a brand new Upgrade pack SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, allowing gamers to exchange assets from their club to obtain a pack containing 15 items rated 83 or higher. With the Trophy Titans event in full swing, this upgrade SBC has arrived at the perfect time to offer fans the opportunity to try and obtain one of these coveted special cards.

The Trophy Titans promo has been a massive success in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. With players like Zinedine Zidane and Yaya Toure receiving special cards with significant upgrades, gamers are eager to get as many packs as possible. These players will elevate any FUT squad they are part of, making them highly desirable in-game.

The 83+ x 15 Upgrade SBC is now available in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Upgrade SBCs are essential to any promo in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. EA Sports includes a variation of these fan-favorite challenges in the game every week for a limited time. This has been a regular occurrence in the game cycle, but the 83+ x 15 Upgrade SBC is unique as it is an additional aspect added to the Trophy Titans promo.

How to complete the SBC in FIFA 23?

The SBC consists of two segments, each with its stipulations and packs of rewards. These are the requirements of each segment:

83-rated squad

Players with a minimum OVR of 84: Minimum two in your starting eleven

Squad rating: Minimum 83

85-rated squad

Squad rating: Minimum 85

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 95,000 FUT coins, which is driven primarily by the price of high-rated fodder in the FUT transfer market. The 85-rated squad contributes significantly to the price of the SBC, but gamers can bring the cost down by using untradeable assets from their clubs.

Is completing the 83+ x 15 Upgrade SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team worth it

EA Sports have already provided gamers with Silverware Smelting and Trophy Crafting Upgrade SBCs during the current promo and two different varieties of player-pick SBCs. The 83+ x 15 Upgrade pack has arrived just two days before the conclusion of the first phase of the event, and gamers will be wondering whether the SBC is worth it.

The SBCs above allow gamers to obtain plenty of fodder in exchange for low-rated fodder items from their FUT clubs. This makes crafting the 83+ x 15 pack relatively easy, and with players like Zinedine Zidane and Yaya Toure up for grabs, it is a worthwhile proposition in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

Fans can even save the pack for the release of the second phase of Trophy Titans. Legendary footballers like Ronaldo Nazario and Patrick Vieira are rumored to arrive in the second roster, making it tempting to save the pack and open it on Friday instead.

