FIFA 23 83+ x25 Upgrade SBC - How to complete, estimated costs, and more

The 83+ x25 Upgrade SBC is now live in FIFA 23, bringing an interesting opportunity for players amidst the ongoing Level Up promo. The brand-new event, which made its FIFA debut last Friday, included some interesting items that can receive free upgraded versions. This makes it quite lucrative for you to open as many packs as possible. The odds increase in your favor when you open packs featuring plenty of cards.

At first, tonight’s resource-item challenge might not seem quite lucrative. However, the condition modifier associated with it removes a lot of relatively lower-valued items. Moreover, you’ll get 25 items, all of which will be player cards.

The first task is to predict the coins you must spend on fodder. This can be best done by analyzing the 83+ x25 Upgrade SBC tasks in FIFA 23.

How to easily complete 83+ x25 Upgrade SBC in FIFA 23?

Resource-item challenges are typically easy to complete in FIFA 23, and the 83+ x25 Upgrade SBC is no different. There are two tasks, and the terms and conditions appear manageable.

Task 1 - 85-Rated Squad

Squad Rating: Min 85

# of players in the Squad: 11

Task 2 - 86-Rated Squad

Squad Rating: Min 86

# of players in the Squad: 11

The 83+ x25 Upgrade SBC will cost about 100,000 FUT coins if you get all the fodder from the market. However, you can reduce this by using cards already in your collection. Since the 83+ x25 Upgrade SBC is available for the next three days (as of July 10), you can also grind differently for the modder.

You'll get packs and coins based on your weekly performances in FIFA 23 modes like Division Rivals and Squad Battles. The cards from those packs will be usable in tonight’s challenge and help reduce the completion cost. Do note the packs at higher divisions tend to give better rewards, although there’s an element of luck.

Alternatively, you can always use cards that do not need resource-item challenges. In exchange, the items you receive could be much more useful and might even be usable in your main team.

You’ll get a special pack after completing the challenge. The cards you get can be standard or promo versions, with the latter belonging to the Level Up promo. Any card you receive will be rated 83 or higher, and all rewards will be untradeable.

