FIFA 23 84+ x5 Upgrade SBC - Best rewards, how to complete, and more

A new 84+ x5 Upgrade SBC is available in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. EA Sports released it as part of the daily content on March 8, 2023.

Players can once again grind for high-rated fodder, which could have important uses in their pursuit of better cards. These resources might not be very flashy, but they are of great value.

The rewards can either be used as part of the first team or to complete different SBCs. Players can complete expensive SBCs for cheap and increase the valuation of the associated rewards.

Let's now take a look at all the tasks that are part of the 84+ x5 Upgrade SBC. This will enable players to estimate the number of coins they will need in terms of the necessary fodder. Given the vast reward pool, players can find some amazing cards if they're lucky enough.

The 84+ x5 Upgrade SBC has some good reward potential for FIFA 23 players

EA Sports has kept things relatively simple with the 84+ x5 Upgrade SBC, as there's only one task to complete. While it's relatively costly, the conditions of the solo task aren't very complex. In other words, it can be completed by players rather easily.

Task 1 - 84+ x5 Upgrade SBC

IF Players: Min 1

Minimum OVR of 85 : Min 2

Squad Rating: Min 84

# of players in the Squad: 11

The 84+ x5 Upgrade SBC will cost about 55,000 FUT coins to complete if players get all the fodder from the market. Given the assigned conditions of the task, players can also choose to complete it with fodder from their own collection.

Considering that the 84+ x5 Upgrade SBC is only available for two days, there's not much time for players to collect fodder. However, they can use one round of Division Rivals, which will be handed out later today (March 9, 2023).

Based on the players' performance, they will be given different packs. Any eligible card from these packs can then be used to complete the SBC.

A large chunk of the completion cost comes from the TOTW card and the two 85-rated cards. These three cards cost more than half the completion cost, and managing them will allow players to improve the valuation of their rewards.

84+ x5 Upgrade SBC best possible rewards

The chance to get the recently released Fantasy FUT items could motivate FIFA 23 players to complete the 84+ x5 Upgrade SBC.

The ongoing promo has introduced some stunning cards that can cost a fortune to obtain from the FUT market, including:

David Ginola Fantasy FUT

Mohamed Salah TOTW

Abedi Pele Fantasy FUT

Marcos Llorente Fatasy FUT

Joan Capdevilla LB

All these five cards have incredible market valuations in FIFA 23, so getting them from the SBC is the best outcome a player can expect. Moreover, they all have outstanding stats and perform exceptionally well in the game's meta. This is also one of the main reasons for their high cost.

Any of the five cards is the best reward a FIFA 23 player could possibly hope for.

