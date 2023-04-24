The preparation for Team of the Season has reached new levels in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, with EA Sports releasing new SBCs daily for gamers to complete. The ongoing TOTS Warmup Series is meant for this exact purpose, as it provides fans with a plethora of content to keep them engaged in the build-up to Team of the Season. The latest 86+ Doube Upgrade SBC is the latest challenge to be released during the Warmup Series week, offering a pack containing two players with a minimum OVR of 86.

While there are no special items in packs at the moment, this SBC pack will be very useful during Team of the Season, and gamers will be eager to unlock it and save it for the much-anticipated event.

The 86+ Double Upgrade SBC is now available in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Upgrade SBCs have been a recurring theme in the TOTS Warmup Series so far, with EA Sports releasing variations of these SBCs every day. While some are league-based and offer players from a particular club competition, others are OVR-based and contain selections over a certain rating threshold. The 86+ Double Upgrade SBC is an example of the latter.

How to unlock the 86+ Double Upgrade SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team?

The SBC consists of a single segment, featuring the following stipulations in its requirements:

Team overall rating: Minimum 84

Number of players in the squad: Exactly 11

The SBC refreshes every single day for the next four days, allowing gamers to obtain a maximum of four 86+ Double Upgrade packs in time for the release of FIFA 23 Team of the Season.

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 45,000 FUT coins. While the requirements are simplistic and the rating threshold is relatively low, the price of 84-rated items in the FIFA 23 transfer market is extremely inflated due to the influx of daily SBCs.

With fans saving packs for the TOTS promo, the supply of fodder cards is lower than ever. Meanwhile, demand is on the rise due to the new SBCs. This disparity causes inflation, boosting the price of the latest Upgrade SBC as well.

How to optimally craft the SBC in FIFA 23?

EA Sports has provided gamers with all the tools they need to obtain SBC fodder for minimal costs. Not only can they complete the Mixed and Premium Mixed Leagues Upgrade SBCs, they can also repeatedly grind the 83+ Upgrade SBC to stock their club with high-rated fodder.

These SBCs form a never-ending cycle, allowing gamers to utilize their time and FUT club assets to obtain as many packs as possible in FIFA 23. These packs will prove to be extremely useful during TOTS, making these SBCs a worthwhile proposition.

Poll : 0 votes