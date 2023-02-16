FIFA 23 86+ Mixed Campaign Player Pick SBC - Best and worst possible rewards 

The 86+ Mixed Campaign Player Pick SBC is an interesting option for FIFA 23 players to consider. The game has seen SBCs of a similar pattern before, but this one comes with overall modifiers, which makes things much more interesting.

Considering the available criteria, the reward pool of this SBC is huge. Moreover, it has a certain completion cost based on the usage of fodder. Some of the rewards obtainable from the SBC are much higher than what it would cost to complete the challenge. Naturally, these items will be on the wanted list of almost all players for their Ultimate Team squads.

On the other hand, some of the rewards won’t be great for FIFA 23 players since their valuations are lower than what the 86+ Mixed Campaign Player Pick SBC will cost to complete. This makes these rewards low in valuation, and players will hope to avoid them at all costs.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the opinions of the writer

FIFA 23 players will have to rely on their luck to find value out of the 86+ Mixed Campaign Player Pick SBC

A big factor of the 86+ Mixed Campaign Player Pick SBC is the reliance on luck while obtaining the final rewards. Certain criteria are common for every player, but the card they pick will vary.

Here's a look at the conditions of the reward pool:

FIFA 23 players will get to pick between three cards after they complete the challenge. The card they pick will be added to their Ultimate Team squads, while the remaining two will be discarded. The selection is permanent, and there can be no change after that. All three options will feature cards that are rated 86 or higher.

All three options will be from one of these promos – Out of Position, TOTY Honorable Mentions, FUT Centurions, or Future Stars.

Best possible 86+ Mixed Campaign Player Pick SBC rewards in FIFA 23

Zlatan Ibrahimovic FUT Centurions

Neymar FUT Centurions

Vinicius TOTY Honorable Mentions

Julian Alvarez Future Stars

Mohamed Salah FUT Centurions

These cards have an astronomical value in the FUT market and cost significantly more than the SBC will cost to do in the first place. Naturally, they are must-picks for FIFA 23 players if they get a chance.

Worst possible 86+ Mixed Campaign Player Pick SBC rewards in FIFA 23

Iker Bravo Future Stars

Wilfred Singo Future Stars

Gonzalo Plata Future Stars

Hamari Traore Out of Position

Lorenzo Pellegrini FUT Centurions

All five cards have an overall of 86, which is the lowest possible one to get from the challenge. Moreover, their market valuations are much lower than what the SBC would cost to complete. These are the cards that players should avoid at all costs, and it’s far better to get them from the market.

The 86+ Mixed Campaign Player Pick SBC will cost around 100,000 FUT coins to complete, so it isn’t cheap. However, players can reduce the final cost by using fodder from their collection. It’s best to go for the SBC only when someone has fodder to spare.

