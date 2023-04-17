FIFA 23 87+ FIFA World Cup or Fantasy FUT Hero Player Pick SBC: Best and worst rewards you can get

FIFA 23 players looking to strengthen their squads have a chance to do so with the 87+ FIFA World Cup or Fantasy FUT Hero Player Pick SBC. This squad building challenge offers a guaranteed Hero card. The latest SBC includes two versions of Heroes – World Cup and Fantasy FUT. Both sets are no longer available in any in-game pack, and some cost a fortune to get from the FUT market. Because of this, players can earn significant profits if they choose their rewards wisely.

The overall reward pool of the 87+ FIFA World Cup or Fantasy FUT Hero Player Pick SBC is huge. Naturally, you’ll want to be informed about the card you choose to ensure that your investments don’t cause you and your FIFA 23 squad a loss.

FIFA 23 players can get some great cards from the 87+ FIFA World Cup or Fantasy FUT Hero Player Pick SBC

The 87+ FIFA World Cup or Fantasy FUT Hero Player Pick SBC will cost slightly less than 300,000 FUT coins if you get all the fodder from the market. You can reduce this figure by simply using cards that are already there in your Ultimate Team squad.

FifaTradingRomania @fifa_romania

Requires 86 87 squads

Cheapest combinations:



86 - 5x87, 3x84, 3x83 - 105k

87 - 6x88, 5x83 - 165k



Total cost:270k



Best pulls below

An easy guide to follow is to pick a card whose market valuation is higher than your final cost. You profit from this process, but paying attention to your squad's needs is also important. With all factors included, the following cards are your best picks.

David Ginola Fantasy FUT

Yaya Youre World Cup Hero

Lucio World Cup Hero

Antonio Di Natale Fantasy FUT

Al-Owairan Fantasy FUT

Each of these cards has high market valuations due to how good their in-game stats are. They rank very high on the FIFA 23 meta and are used heavily even by pros. If you find any of these cards in your three picks, you should definitely choose them. They will likely be upgrades over your existing options in the same position, making it the best possible return on your investment.

The 87+ FIFA World Cup or Fantasy FUT Hero Player Pick SBC also has some real duds you should avoid.

Freddie Ljunberg World Cup

Sami Al-Jaber World Cup

Jorge Campos World Cup

Landon Donovan World Cup

Lars Ricken Fantasy FUT

Each card costs noticeably less than 50,000 FUT coins and is widely available in the FUT market. Moreover, their stats are not special, and there are far better options to use in FIFA 23. Hence, avoid these cards if you get them as your options after completing the 87+ FIFA World Cup or Fantasy FUT Hero Player Pick SBC.

