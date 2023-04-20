FIFA 23 87+ Mixed Campaign Player Pick SBC: Best and worst possible rewards you can get

The 87+ Mixed Campaign Player Pick SBC is now available in FIFA 23. It’s the perfect opportunity to obtain special cards from earlier promos in Ultimate Team. None of these items are available in packs, and many of them can cost a fortune to get from the FUT market. This predicament has been removed by the 87+ Mixed Campaign Player Pick SBC, as all you need to do is complete the challenge.

Since the reward pool is huge, there’s a healthy chance for you to make a profit on your investment. The easiest way to do that is to go for the best possible picks after completing the SBC in FIFA 23.

The FIFA 23 87+ Mixed Campaign Player Pick SBC features some amazing cards among its possible rewards

The easiest way to maximize returns on your investment is by picking a card that improves your squad. Once you complete the 87+ Mixed Campaign Player Pick SBC, you’ll get four choices. You can keep one, add it to your FIFA 23 Ultimate Team squad, and discard the rest.

If you get all the fodder from the market, completing the challenge will cost you around 160,000 FUT coins. You should pick a card whose market valuation is higher than your completion costs. The following names are arguably the best that you can get from the 87+ Mixed Campaign Player Pick SBC.

David Ginola Fantasy FUT Heroes

Al-Owairan Fantasy FUT Heroes

Vinicius Jr. FUT Birthday

Antonio Di Natale Fantasy FUT Heroes

Jay Jay Okocha Fantasy FUT Heroes

All the cards cost a lot of FUT coins to buy from the market due to their reduced supply, which results from how good they are. They can be in your Ultimate Team squad for the remainder of FIFA 23. You can make them the building blocks of your roster, and picking them is a no-brainer.

Since the 87+ Mixed Campaign Player Pick SBC reward pool is big, some options have low market valuations. There are options that were available as free objectives in Ultimate Team. If you find any of the names in your available picks, it’s best to avoid them at all costs:

Donyell Malen RTTF

Kevin Volland RTTF

Simon Kjaer FUT Birthday

Patrick Wimmer Fantasy FUT

Lars Ricken Fantasy FUT Heroes

None of these cards are great stats-wise, which results in their abundant supply. You can easily get them for a very cheap number of coins, significantly lower than what the SBC costs to complete. If you still want to play with the items mentioned here, buy them directly from the FUT market.

