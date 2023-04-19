FIFA 23 87+ Mixed Campaign Player Pick SBC - How to complete, estimated cost, and more

The 87+ Mixed Campaign Player Pick SBC is now available in FIFA 23. This one is an interesting Squad Building Challenge that allows players to acquire some amazing cards from previous promos. The items in question are no longer available in packs, and several of them cost a lot to obtain from the game's FUT market.

Thankfully, you can now complete the new SBC before it expires to get your hands on some coveted cards. Before attempting the challenge, it would be wise to predict the number of coins you'll need to spend on fodder since these items can be used to complete FIFA 23's latest Squad Building Challenge. To get an accurate estimate of your expenses, let’s review the tasks associated with the 87+ Mixed Campaign Player Pick SBC.

The 87+ Mixed Campaign Player Pick SBC can land some pretty incredible cards for FIFA 23 players

Despite the potential for valuable rewards, EA Sports has surprisingly kept things pretty simple with the 87+ Mixed Campaign Player Pick SBC. This challenge only has one task for you to complete, which comes with its own terms and conditions.

FIFAUTeam @FIFAUTeam 87+ Mixed Campaign Player Pick



Players included:

Road To The Final

Fantasy FUT

Fantasy FUT Heroes

FUT Birthday 87+ Mixed Campaign Player PickPlayers included:Road To The Final bit.ly/40lIJUa Fantasy FUT bit.ly/43YDpJB Fantasy FUT Heroes bit.ly/3GSsSWj FUT Birthday bit.ly/3MVUuNW 🔵 87+ Mixed Campaign Player PickPlayers included:Road To The Final bit.ly/40lIJUaFantasy FUT bit.ly/43YDpJBFantasy FUT Heroes bit.ly/3GSsSWjFUT Birthday bit.ly/3MVUuNW https://t.co/K33G2di3Cd

Task 1 - 87+ Mixed Campaign Player Pick SBC

IF players: Min 1

Squad rating: Min 87

# of players in the squad: 11

Completing the 87+ Mixed Campaign Player Pick SBC with all the fodder bought from the FUT market will cost around 160,000 FUT coins. You can reduce this number by using cards already in your Ultimate Team collection.

Since this challenge is available for the next three days, you don't have much time to complete it. That said, you can still get a new set of Division Rivals rewards, which includes additional packs. These can then be opened for more items that can be used to complete the SBC for cheap.

Several resource item challenges are currently live in Ultimate Team. Some can be completed more than once, and you can keep doing them until you have the fodder required to complete this SBC. That is a great way to get the necessary cards for challenges without spending your FUT coins.

Once you complete the SBC, you will get four options. Each of them will be rated 87 or higher and will belong to one of the following promos:

Road to the Final (RTTF)

Fantasy FUT

Fantasy FUT Heroes

FUT Birthday

The card you pick will be added to your Ultimate Team squad, while the remaining three will be disposed of. Remember that any rewards you receive will be untradeable in the game.

Poll : 0 votes