FIFA 23 88+ FIFA World Cup, FF or TT Hero Player Pick SBC: Complete list of all available players

The 88+ FIFA World Cup, FF or TT Hero Player Pick SBC is available again in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. This development comes amidst the ongoing TOTS celebrations, but players can earn a different form of cards in this inclusion. This new challenge offers a guaranteed chance of obtaining a Hero item for their squads. To make matters even better, the existing condition modifier of 88+ ensures that the rewards' overall valuation will be higher.

That said, the 88+ FIFA World Cup, FF or TT Hero Player Pick SBC offers a lot of items that can be obtained by completing it. This is why it's extremely important for players to learn about the cards they could earn. If the items they want isn't offered by this Squad Building Challenge, they can't simply not attempt it.

The 88+ FIFA World Cup, FF or TT Hero Player Pick SBC includes some amazing cards for FIFA 23 players

After completing the 88+ FIFA World Cup, FF or TT Hero Player Pick SBC, FIFA 23 players will get four options featuring items rated 88 or higher. However, they will be able to add only one card to their squads.

The available rewards can be classified into three different groups: FIFA World Cup Heroes, Fantasy FUT Heroes, and Trophy Titan Heroes. This article will focus on the first category before moving on to the other two.

World Cup Heroes cards were released in November 2022 to celebrate the FIFA World Cup, which was held in Qatar. This SBC offers the following items in this category:

Yaya Toure (Ivory Coast/Premier League, 89)

Ricardo Carvalho (Portugal/ Premier League, 89)

Claudio Marchisio (Italy/Serie A, 88)

Landon Donovan (USA/MLS, 88)

Rafael Márquez (Mexico/LaLiga, 89)

Javier Mascherano (Argentina/Premier League, 89)

Tomas Brolin (Sweden/Serie A, 89)

Harry Kewell (Australia/Premier League, 88)

Dirk Kuyt (Netherlands/Premier League, 88)

Joan Capdevila (Spain/LaLiga, 88)

Włodzimierz Smolarek (Poland/Eredivisie, 88)

Hidetoshi Nakata (Japan/Serie A, 88)

Jay-Jay Okacha (Nigeria/Premier League, 89)

Joe Cole (England/Premier League, 88)

Jorge Campos (Mexico/MLS, 88)

Freddie Ljungberg (Sweden/Premier League, 88)

Tim Cahill (Australia/Premier League, 88)

Rudi Voller (Germany/Serie A, 91)

Diego Forlan (Uruguay/LaLiga, 91)

Jean Pierre-Papin (France/Ligue 1, 90)

Lucio (Brazil/Bundersliga, 90)

Jurgen Koller (Germany/Bundesliga, 90)

Fernando Morientes (Spain/LaLiga, 90)

The second group features Fantasy FUT Heroes. These were the first Hero cards to arrive in FIFA 23 that could receive upgrades in stats and overall. In this category of items, the new SBC offers the following:

Park Ji-Sung CM 88

Peter Crouch ST 88

Ledley King CB 88

Ivan Cordoba CB 88

Al-Owairan RW 89

Lars Ricken CAM 89

Mario Gomez ST 90

Antonio Di Natale ST 90

Dirk Kuyt CAM 90

Sami Al-Jaber ST 90

Johan Capdevila LB 90

Mario Gomez ST 91

Jay-Jay Okocha CAM 91

Rafael Marquez CB 91

Fernando Morientes ST 91

Harry Kewell LW 91

Jean-Pierre Papin ST 92

Abedi Pele CAM 92

David Ginola ST 92

Last but not least, the 88+ FIFA World Cup, FF or TT Hero Player Pick SBC also includes the Trophy Titan Heroes. These special cards were released right before the TOTS promos and can be great additions to any FIFA 23 squad. These are items this SBC offers when it comes to Trophy Titan Heroes:

Jerzy Dudek GK 89

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer ST 89

Claudio Marchision CM 89

Landon Donovan CF 89

Freddie Ljunberg LM 89

Joe Cole CAM 90

Yaya Toure CDM 90

Lucio CB 91

Diego Forlan ST 92

To complete the 88+ FIFA World Cup, FF or TT Hero Player Pick SBC, FIFA 23 players will have to submit two different teams that meet its requirements.

