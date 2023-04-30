FIFA 23 88+ World Cup, Fantasy FUT or Trophy Titans Hero PP SBC: How to complete, expected cost, and more

The Team of the Season promo has been replete with exciting content so far, and with FIFA 23's meta evolving rapidly with TOTS' inclusion, EA Sports has released the brand-new 88+ World Cup, Fantasy FUT or Trophy Titans Hero Player Pick SBC in FUT. This Squad Building Challenge offers gamers the chance to obtain one of the three most overpowered Hero items in the title, making it an extremely enticing proposition.

These are some of the most coveted cards in FIFA 23. Not only are these items extremely impressive on the virtual pitch, they are also very useful for team chemistry.

EA Sports has released several special rosters that include these legendary footballers over the course of this game's cycle so far, and FIFA 23's latest Player Pick (pp) SBC offers fans the opportunity to get their hands on a Hero item.

The 88+ World Cup, Fantasy FUT or Trophy Titans Hero Player Pick SBC is now live in FIFA 23 Ultimate

The new SBC consists of two individual segments, each with its own requirements and pack rewards. Here's how to complete both:

84-rated squad

Players with a minimum OVR of 85: Minimum two

Team overall rating: Minimum 84

86-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 86

This SBC's overall expected completion cost is around 130,000 FUT coins, which is driven primarily by the inflated price of high-rated fodder cards in FIFA 23's transfer market. However, gamers can bring that cost down by using untradeable assets from their FUT clubs.

Is it worth completing the SBC?

This SBC's cost is rather reasonable, considering the caliber of players on offer. With footballers like Yaya Toure, Lucio, David Ginola, and Saeed Al Owairan up for grabs, there is a decent chance for gamers to unlock excellent items to elevate their squad to the next level.

With FUT Champions and Squad Battles rewards now including TOTS players as well, high-rated fodder is rather easy to obtain in FIFA 23. This makes the SBC a worthwhile proposition for gamers looking to obtain elite-tier cards for their squads.

World Cup Heroes were released back in November 2022 as part of EA Sports' collaboration with Marvel, providing unique boosts to these legendary players by depicting them as superheroes. Meanwhile, Fantasy FUT and Trophy Titans Heroes were released much later in the game cycle. These items are much more desirable due to their overpowered nature.

Trophy Titans Heroes feature unique one-time boosts to some of the most decorated and accomplished footballers in the FIFA 23 Hero roster. On the other hand, Fantasy FUT Heroes are live items with dynamic ratings. These players receive upgrades based on their team's real-life performance, making them the most appealing variants of FUT Heroes.

