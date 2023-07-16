FIFA 23 89+ World Cup, FF or TT Hero Player Pick SBC (July 16): How to complete, expected cost, and more

The 89+ World Cup, FF or TT Hero Player Pick SBC has received another refresh in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. Players can pack some Hero Player cards for their squads from not only the Fantasy FUT promo but the Trophy Titans series, making the Squad Building Challenge enticing for their overpowered nature in terms of in-game stats.

The Hero Cards in FUT commemorate some of the greatest players in the history of football, making them some of the best cards one can get in the game. As this was a World Cup year, the cards have been extra special and the 89+ World Cup, FF or TT Hero Player Pick SBC is among the cheaper ways to pack either one.

This article is a small guide to completing the repeatable challenge for a chance to bolster one's FIFA 23 squads with Hero cards from World Cup, Fantasy FUT and Tropy Titans promos, with a cost analysis to help determine whether it is worth the grind.

EA has re-released the 89+ World Cup, FF or TT Hero Player Pick SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

The 89+ World Cup, FF or TT Hero Player Pick SBC not only features some of the best cards in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team as rewards but also gives players a degree of freedom when it comes to picking which player they get from a pool of five.

Here are all the requirements that need to be met to attempt the challenge with the cost of fodder for the two tasks listed below.

Task 1: 84-Rated Squad

# of players in the squad: Exactly 11

Squad Rating: Minimum of 84

Expected Cost: 20,000 to 25,000 FUT Coins across platforms

Task Reward: x1 Small Gold Players Pack

Task 2: 88-Rated Squad

# of players in the squad: Exactly 11

TOTS (Team of Season) cards + TOTW (Team of the Week) cards in the squad: Minimum of 1

Squad Rating: Minimum of 84

Expected Cost: 95,000 to 105,000 FUT Coins across platforms

Task Reward: x1 Prime Electrum Players Pack

SBC Reward: 1 of 5 World Cup, Fantasy FUT, Trophy Titans Heroes

SBC Analysis: Is the 89+ World Cup, FF or TT Hero Player Pick SBC worth it in FIFA 23?

The Squad Building Challenge might be an exact rehash from earlier this month, but it allows players another chance to pack some Hero Cards from World Cup, Fantasy FUT, and Trophy Titans series. Considering how good these promos are, they need to cash in squads that cost a lot of high-value fodder, with the total fodder cost of completing the challenge currently around 120K.

The tasks in themselves, however, are simple and do not have complicated chemistry restrictions. As for the reward, the 89+ World Cup, FF or TT Hero Player Pick SBC allows players to pick one of five Hero cards from the aforementioned promos.

This makes it a perfect Squad Building Challenge to attempt for FIFA 23 players looking to build the best teams before the release of EA Sports FC 24 later this year.