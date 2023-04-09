Create

FIFA 23 90+ Prime, TOTY or FUT Birthday Icon Upgrade SBC: Best and worst possible rewards you can get

By Arka "Biasedguy" Sarkar
Modified Apr 09, 2023 12:49 IST
The 90+ Prime, TOTY or FUT Birthday Icon Upgrade SBC consists of some FIFA 23 cards no longer available in packs (Images via EA Sports)
The 90+ Prime, TOTY or FUT Birthday Icon Upgrade SBC consists of some FIFA 23 cards no longer available in packs (Images via EA Sports)

The 90+ Prime, TOTY or FUT Birthday Icon Upgrade SBC is great for FIFA 23 players who want a guaranteed legendary card for their lineups. The new squad-building challenge includes three versions of Icons, including the recently released FUT Birthday items.

There’s no guarantee of your final rewards after completing the SBC. The condition modifier (90+ overall) ensures that all cards will be rated that number or higher. Regarding the Icon type, it could be one of the three – Prime, TOTY, or FUT Birthday.

It will be a matter of luck that dictates what you finally get. However, the reward pool of the 90+ Prime, TOTY or FUT Birthday Icon Upgrade SBC includes some special cards with both high and low market valuations.

The 90+ Prime, TOTY or FUT Birthday Icon Upgrade SBC consists of some FIFA 23 cards no longer available in packs

The 90+ Prime, TOTY or FUT Birthday Icon Upgrade SBC has a certain completion cost. You’ll have to spend about 460,000 FUT coins if you get all the fodder from the FUT market. You can also reduce the price by using cards already in your Ultimate Team collection.

90+ Prime/FUT Birthday/TOTY Icon SBC opened🌟FUT Birthday Packed🟪✅SBC costs around 483k, mine is a small WWhat did you got?.#fifa23 https://t.co/zuGpoQpv96

Further, you can make a profit as long as you get a card with a higher market valuation than the coins you spend. However, certain items outshine the rest due to their high cost in the FUT market:

  • Ronaldinho TOTY Icon
  • Ruud Gullit TOTY Icon
  • Ronaldo Prime Icon
  • Eusebio FUT Birthday Icon
  • Jairzinho FUT Birthday Icon

All these cards perform very efficiently in the FIFA 23 meta. Their supplies were low to begin with and have been reduced even more. All these cards cost way over a million FUT coins each, and getting them from the 90+ Prime, TOTY or FUT Birthday Icon Upgrade SBC is an excellent outcome.

youtube-cover

Keeping their prices aside, they can be valuable assets in any squad. Their pro-meta stats combined with their high overalls makes them well worth the investment for a FIFA 23 player.

However, there are some cards in the reward pool that are worth avoiding at all costs:

  • Rio Ferdinand Prime
  • Rui Costa Prime
  • Jari Litmanen Prime
  • Gianfranco Zola Prime
  • Christian Vieri Prime
youtube-cover

These items have abundant supplies that have reduced their market valuations to below 100,000 each. Moreover, their stats will have limited efficiency in FIFA 23's current state. These reasons combine to make the cards not quite worthy as 90+ Prime, TOTY or FUT Birthday Icon Upgrade SBC rewards.

Quick Links

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...