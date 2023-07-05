FIFA 23 93+ TOTS or Shapeshifters Player Pick SBC: How to complete, expected cost, and more

With the Shapeshifters promo coming to an end soon in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, EA Sports has released the 93+ TOTS or Shapeshifters Player Pick SBC. This inclusion offers gamers the opportunity to get their hands on some amazing cards. Team of the Season and Shapeshifters items are by far the most coveted in FUT, making this SBC extremely appealing.

Despite not being as extensive as the four-week run time of last year's promo, 2023's Shapeshifters event in FIFA 23 has been entertaining in its own right. This has been the first instance in the history of this franchise where goalkeepers have been deployed in outfield positions. With the latest 93+ TOTS or Shapeshifters Player Pick SBC, fans can now unlock these exciting new items.

93+ TOTS or Shapeshifters Player Pick SBC offers choice between four players from exciting FIFA 23 promos

How to unlock 93+ TOTS or Shapeshifters Player Pick in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

This inclusion allows gamers to choose one out of four players from TOTS and Shapeshifters promos with an overall rating of 93 or above.

The SBC consists of two individual segments, each with its own stipulations and pack rewards. These are the squad restrictions mentioned in the requirements of each segment:

88-rated squad

Team of the Week or Team of the Season players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 88

90-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 90

The overall expected completion cost of this SBC is around 260,000 FUT coins. This comes as no surprise, considering the extensive requirements and price of 88-rated and 90-rated fodder in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

The SBC will be available for the next seven days and will refresh after four. This will allow gamers to complete it twice over the course of the week. Unfortunately, Shapeshifters Icons are not part of the player pick.

Is it worth completing the 93+ TOTS or Shapeshifters Player Pick SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team?

The rating threshold included in the player pick is an absolute game changer, as it eliminates many undesirable cards from the player pool. Top-tier Team of the Season items are still very much in demand, and the three batches of Shapeshifters released so far have had many heavy-hitters as well.

With so many expensive and overpowered players up for grabs, this SBC is definitely worth testing your luck with, regardless of the exorbitant requirements.

