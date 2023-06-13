FIFA 23 eCL Winner Emre Yilmaz SBC: How to complete, expected costs, and more

The recently concluded FIFA 23 eChampions League Finals witnessed Emre Yilmaz being crowned the victor after an exhilarating round of fixtures. EA Sports has commemorated his historic run in the prestigious event by releasing a special SBC for gamers to complete, providing them with a special pack. Not only did the eChampions League final have a massive prize pool of $280,000, there were also a plethora of additional perks and benefits for the winner and top-placed athletes.

The event was hosted in Istanbul, with the likes of Ruud Gullit and Kaka also present for the proceedings. Emre Yilmax was the victor after defeating Hezers in the final, with the latest SBC in FIFA 23 being named after the Dutch gamer.

The latest SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team pays tribute to Emre Yilmaz's win in the eChampions League Final

With Emre Yilmaz winning the prestigious title, he was given the opportunity to craft a special SBC, providing a player of his choosing with an incredibly boosted version in FIFA 23. Rumors suggest he selected the Brazilian Icon Kaka as his preference, but the SBC is yet to arrive in FUT 23. However, EA Sports has added a pack-based SBC to celebrate his amazing win in the tournament final.

How to complete the eCL Winner Emre Yilmaz SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team?

As is the case with most pack-based SBCs, the challenge consists of a single squad. The squad has the following stipulations and restrictions mentioned in its requirements:

Netherlands players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Players from the same league: Maximum five

Players from one club: Maximum one

Rare players: Minimum five in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 65

Total chemistry: Minimum 26

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 2,500 coins, which is to be expected considering the extremely low rating threshold. With the minimum rating requirement being 65, gamers can get away with submitting just bronze and silver players into the SBC, which barely cost anything in the FUT Transfer Market. This will allow them to obtain the Rare Gold Pack on offer for no cost at all.

Is it worth completing the eCL Winner Emre Yilmaz SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team?

A Rare Gold Pack has a cost of 25,000 FUT coins in the FUT Store, while the SBC itself costs only 2,500 coins. This makes the SBC an absolute bargain for gamers looking to test their luck or stock up their club with gold players for future SBCs.

With Ultimate Team of the Season being live in FIFA 23, there are plenty of overpowered players up for grabs in every pack. This makes such SBCs worth doing, especially when the cost of completion is so low.

Poll : 0 votes