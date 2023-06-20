FIFA 23 FUT Champions Bonus 2 objective set - How to complete, tips & tricks, and more

The FUT Champions Bonus 2 objective set is live in FIFA 23, and players have a fantastic opportunity to gain valuable in-game packs. The new set revolves around the FUT Champions game mode, and EA Sports has ensured that you can get some precious in-game goodies while playing your matches. While no special card is directly involved among the rewards, each available pack could land you a Shapeshifters item.

Moreover, this objective set will not cost you anything to complete. All the tasks can be achieved for free with a little strategy, which will help you finish them quicker. Let's look at all the tasks that are part of the FUT Champions Bonus 2 objective set in FIFA 23.

How do you quickly complete the FUT Champions Bonus 2 objective set in FIFA 23

EA Sports has included seven tasks under the FUT Champions Bonus 2 objective set. It doesn't matter in which order you complete them, although some tasks are chronological. Completing the tasks in the latter half will require you to clear those that appear first.

Task 1: Rivals 3 - Play three matches in Division Rivals.

Task 2: Play 1 - Play one game in FUT Champions.

Task 3: Play 5 - Play five matches in FUT Champions.

Task 4: Win 1 - Win one game in FUT Champions.

Task 5: Win 5 - Win five matches in FUT Champions.

Task 6: Premier League Four - Win 4 FUT Champions Finals matches with a squad of Premier League Players.

Task 7: Eredivisie Four - Win 4 FUT Champions Finals matches with an entire squad of Eredivisie players.

The FUT Champions Bonus 2 objective set is available for six days (as of June 20). You'll have one chance to complete all the tasks when the new FUT Champions weekend begins on June 30.

There's no easy way to complete this set, primarily due to your skills. Completing Task 7 could be the hardest, but you can resort to the Eredivisie TOTS items. Some excellent options are available on the market for cheap, and they will undoubtedly help you win more games in the FIFA 23 FUT Champions mode.

There are several in-game packs that you'll unlock after completing each task. The most valuable one is the group reward you'll receive after completing all seven tasks. It features an 85+ x10 pack, and there's a high chance for you to land a Shapeshifters item from it in FIFA 23.

