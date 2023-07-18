FIFA 23 FUT Champions Bonus 5 Objective set - How to complete, main rewards, and more

The FUT Champions Bonus 5 Objective set is live in FIFA 23 and offers an excellent way for players to get some amazing cards. The new set comes amidst the ongoing Level Up promo, and Team 2 has introduced some great cards. All of them are available in packs, but there's no way to guarantee a special card. Hence, it's best to open as many packs as possible because the market prices of the better items are quite high.

The first task will be to strategically plan for the new set. It contains multiple tasks, so you must proceed sequentially with some of them. However, the underlying conditions of the FUT Champions Bonus 5 Objective set are simple, so you shouldn't have too much trouble completing them.

How to easily complete FUT Champions Bonus 5 Objective set in FIFA 23?

The FUT Champions Bonus 5 Objective set is present under the Milestone section. It includes six tasks in the FUT Champions mode.

Play 1: Play one match in FUT Champions.

Play one match in FUT Champions. Play 5: Play five matches in FUT Champions.

Play five matches in FUT Champions. Win 1: Win one match in FUT Champions.

Win one match in FUT Champions. Win 5: Win five matches in FUT Champions.

Win five matches in FUT Champions. Premier League Form: Win four FUT Champions Finals matches with min. Six Premier League players in your starting squad.

Win four FUT Champions Finals matches with min. Six Premier League players in your starting squad. Eredivisie Form: Win four FUT Champions Finals matches with min. Six Eredivisie players in your starting squad.

The FUT Champions Bonus 5 Objective set is not the easiest hurdle to cross as it requires you to play in a difficult FIFA 23 game mode. You'll have to first play in the weekend playoffs and then qualify for the finals. You must win at least four out of ten matches in the playoffs to proceed to the finals.

Some tasks are easier to complete as you only need to play a certain number of matches. Do note that you'll have to finish the matches and not quit midway. If you do the latter, the match in question will not be considered.

Since this is a milestone, it won't expire in FIFA 23, and you can take your sweet time with it. Moreover, you might get to retry if you fail to complete the full set in the first go.

There are some great fodder packs you can get by completing the individual tasks. On top of them all, you'll earn an 85+ x10 pack after completing the full set.