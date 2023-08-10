FIFA 23 FUTTIES Ibrahim Sangare SBC: How to complete, expected cost, and more

With Week 3 of FUTTIES coming to an end in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, EA Sports has released the FUTTIES Ibrahim Sangare SBC to bring an exciting phase of content to its conclusion. This Ivorian midfielder has been a consistent performer in the Eredivisie for the past few seasons, and his contributions to his team have yielded him special cards in Ultimate Team.

Not only has Ibrahim Sangare received an incredibly boosted FUTTIES version that will make it easier to build Dutch league squads in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, the item is also a Premium one. This means that he will always be on full chemistry regardless of the players in his squad. That makes this SBC a tempting proposition for anyone looking for a good defensive midfielder.

Premium FUTTIES Ibrahim Sangare can now be unlocked via an SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

How to complete FUTTIES Ibrahim Sangare SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Unlike most other FUTTIES player SBCs released so far, this PSV midfielder only requires a single squad. This challenge's restrictions and stipulations are rather easy to complete as well. These are the specific requirements mentioned in the SBC:

Players from the Eredivisie: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 84

Number of players in the squad: 11

The overall expected cost of this SBC is around 34,000 FUT coins, which is an amazing price for a card of this caliber. The challenge only requires a single squad with a rating threshold of 84. While 84-rated fodder items are relatively more expensive than usual currently, the SBC does not involve any Team of the Week or Team of the Season items, which makes it a worthwhile proposition in FIFA 23.

With four-star skill moves, a five-star weak foot, and incredible stats across the board, FUTTIES Ibrahim Sangare has everything needed to be an elite-tier defensive midfielder in the current meta of FIFA 23. Even if gamers don't want to use him in their squads, he is 93-rated and worth unlocking just to use as fodder in future SBCs.

Week 3 of FUTTIES has certainly lived up to fans' expectations, delivering a wide variety of content — including packs, picks, objectives, and SBCs. With such an expansive gallery of Squad Building Challenges already live in Ultimate Team, the addition of FUTTIES Ibrahim Sangare is a welcome cherry on top. It allows Eridivisie fans to build the squad of their dreams in FUT.

That Ivorian powerhouse has had several impressive cards over the past few years and has turned into somewhat of a fan favorite in this franchise due to his defensive prowess.