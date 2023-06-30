FIFA 23 FUTTIES promo: Expected release date and time across all regions

With Shapeshifters in full swing in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, a leak on social media has hinted at the return of FUTTIES as the next promo. This fan-favorite event has been a mainstay in the world of Ultimate Team and is usually the final promo of the game cycle before the launch of the new title, providing gamers with end-game players to add to their squads.

While the leak will undoubtedly come as welcome news to many gamers, the exact date and time of the arrival of the FUTTIES promo is still unknown. However, FUT veterans can make educated guesses based on previous years and predict the release date of the event in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

Note: This article is speculative and based entirely on leaks and predictions.

FUTTIES is rumored to be the next promo in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Based on leaks by Twitter/FUT23News, FUTTIES will arrive soon in the world of FUT. It is a popular promo and is amongst the most rewarding events, with the most overpowered players up for grabs. As possibly the conclusive promo of FIFA 23 Ultimate Team before the release of EA Sports FC, gamers can expect some heavy hitters and tons of exciting content.

When will the promo begin?

FIFA 23 News @FUT23News Futties confirmed as next promo! 🗳️



Best of past promo cards will be in packs



#FIFA23 twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Futties confirmed as next promo! 🗳️Best of past promo cards will be in packs 🚨 Futties confirmed as next promo! 🗳️ Best of past promo cards will be in packs ✅#FIFA23 twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/rrJdxpY07Z

With Shapeshifters still active in Ultimate Team, it is still uncertain when the next promo will begin. Leaks have already surfaced on social media, suggesting that the promo will have a third roster arriving soon, so the next event can only start on July 7 at the earliest.

However, based on last year's schedule, Shapeshifters could potentially have four different batches, delaying the arrival of FUTTIES even further. If this happens to be the case, the following promo will begin on July 14 at the following times across various time zones:

UTC: 6 PM

IST: 10:30

ET: 2 PM

PT: 11 AM

What content will FUTTIES bring to FIFA 23 Ultimate Team?

The promo celebrates the entire year of FUT, providing gamers with exciting player SBCs based on popularity and vote-based systems. Based on the leak from Twitter/FUT23News, the promo will be similar to previous years, and feature re-released promo cards in packs.

This is fantastic news for gamers looking to have fun in the dying stages of FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. It will provide them with a plethora of content to enjoy and a host of unique cards being added back into packs. If EA Sports follows the pattern from previous years, this will be a multiple-week promo, and special cards will be re-released in batches, with the most overpowered players arriving towards the end.

Poll : 0 votes