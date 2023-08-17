FIFA 23 FUTTIES Quentin Timber SBC: How to complete, expected cost, and more

With Week 4 of FUTTIES coming to a conclusion in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, EA Sports has brought a brand new challenge: the FUTTIES Quentin Timber SBC. This footballer is widely regarded as a top talent in the Eredivisie, and his inclusion as an exclusive promo card will definitely be exciting for fans of Dutch football. EA Sports has made FIFA 23's FUTTIES event extremely memorable by consistently releasing quality content in the form of special items in packs, exciting objectives, and a plethora of incredible SBCs.

Quentin Timber's challenge is the latest inclusion to that roster, and this Premium item will be extremely easy to obtain and add to any squad.

FUTTIES Quentin Timber is now available as an SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

How to obtain FUTTIES Quentin Timber in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

With his brother Jurrien Timber heading to Arsenal, Quentin often gets overlooked despite being extremely talented as well. EA Sports has done him justice and provided this player with a special card that is extremely cheap and affordable as well.

The SBC consists of a single squad with the following stipulations mentioned in its requirements:

Number of players from the Netherlands: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 87

This inclusion's overall estimated cost is around 70,000 FUT coins, but hardcore FUT enthusiasts can complete it without spending that much by grinding various Upgrade SBCs released so far during FIFA 23's FUTTIES promo.

Is it worth completing the SBC?

FUTTIES Quentin Timber can be deployed as a central midfielder, central defensive midfielder, and central attacking midfielder. It also offers Premium chemistry. This makes him a valuable squad-building asset. The 95-rated card also possesses the following impressive stats:

Pace: 93

Dribbling: 93

Shooting: 89

Defending: 93

Passing: 99

Physicality: 93

With stats like these, the SBC is an absolute bargain at just 70,000 FUT coins. Gamers looking for a new box-to-box midfielder in their 4321 formation will have a field day with a player of this caliber.

While some Cover Star Icons have been rather expensive and out of the reach of average FUT players, gamers can keep up with top teams in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team by completing SBCs like Premium FUTTIES Quentin Timber. Hailing from a relatively obscure league, he is much cheaper and easier to obtain despite possessing stats that rival the best midfielders in this game.

Being a Premium FUTTIES card, he is also very easy to fit into any squad, as these items are always on full chemistry. This is the Dutchman's second special SBC of 2023, with his Future Stars Player Pick SBC being a fan-favorite earlier in FIFA 23.