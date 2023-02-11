FIFA 23 Future Stars Challenge 5 SBC - How to complete, estimated cost, and more

FIFA 23 players can now get additional benefits for their respective squads by completing the Future Stars Challenge 5 SBC, which was released on February 10. Last night marked the launch of the Team 2 cards featuring superstars like Jamal Musiala and Enzo Fernandez.

In contrast, the latest resource item challenge released as part of the ongoing promo might not appear very lucrative. However, it contains some useful rewards and is very easy to complete. Both beginners and veterans can benefit from completing the challenge, and there’s an additional reward than what players usually receive.

To complete the Future Stars Challenge 5 SBC, the first thing to do is to know about the tasks. This enables the community to get an idea of the total amount of coins that will be needed in terms of fodder. While the SBC is cheap, having an idea of the costs will allow players to decide whether they should complete the challenge.

FIFA 23 players can improve their swaps program rewards by completing the Future Stars Challenge 5 SBC

As with every resource item SBC, EA Sports has kept things simple with the Future Stars Challenge 5 SBC. There’s only one task, and the conditions are very straightforward. It shouldn’t be difficult, and most FIFA 23 players should be able to complete the challenge without spending any coins.

Task 1 - Future Stars Challenge 5 SBC

Leagues: Min 3

Same League Count: Min 2

Same Nation Count: Min 5

Rare: Min 2

Squad Rating: Min 78

Squad Total Chemistry Points: Min 31

# of players in the Squad: 11

To complete the Future Stars Challenge 5 SBC, the best thing to concentrate on is to get the cards to meet the needs of the nation count. Covering that aspect should automatically meet the remaining requirements. FIFA 23 players will require about 7,000 FUT coins to complete the challenge. However, most of them will likely have the fodder in their collections by now, helping them reduce the final cost.

The Future Stars Challenge 5 SBC is live on Ultimate Team until February 17, so players can utilize their weekly rewards to complete it. Since the challenge is non-repeatable, everyone can complete it only once.

Future Stars Challenge 5 SBC rewards

There are two rewards that FIFA 23 players will get after completing the challenge - a pack and a swaps program token. One of these is a Mega Pack, one of the better in-game packs to get.

There’s no guarantee of what will come from the said product, and the final reward will vary based on a player’s luck. But the odds of getting something more precious are higher than the other packs, making it a potentially better deal for the players.

Then comes the additional token, which will be added once they complete the challenge. These tokens can be exchanged for the rewards available in the Future Swaps program. Rewards include Player Moments cards, icons, and special in-game packs. It’s always better to have as many tokens as possible, and getting one more by completing the SBC is a great deal in FIFA 23.

