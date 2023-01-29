FIFA 23 Future Stars promo - Expected release date, possible features, and more

The TOTY promo in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team might not be over, but Future Stars is already rumored to be the next set of special cards that will appear in the game. Several rumors have been doing the rounds on social media, which all indicate towards the same conclusion.

Future Stars is not a new promotion by any means, as it has appeared in FIFA 22. The promo appeared around the same time last year and its repeat is eagerly awaited by the community. This is largely due to the expected features that may be included. As with previous promos, special cards will be available for use in Ultimate Team squads.

As of now, nothing has been officially confirmed, as EA Sports has been focused on releasing TOTY content in FIFA 23. The promo included many special cards, much to the delight of the community. However, the fun might not end anytime soon, if the rumors turn out to be true.

FIFA 23 Future Stars promo could introduce some amazing cards along the lines of last year

The Future Stars promotion typically focuses on young footballers who are considered some of the biggest talents in the world of football. These budding stars have already made significant strides for their respective clubs and countries. To celebrate their performances, EA Sports will release special cards in the near future.

Rumors on social media suggest that February 3 is the expected release date for the Future Stars promo. Traditionally, new promos are released on Friday evenings at 6:00 PM UK time, and it is unlikely that this schedule will change. Hence, it's possible that these cards will be available next week.

It's unclear which specific cards will be featured in the Future Stars promo, but they will all belong to young footballers. One top candidate for a special card in the upcoming promo is Barcelona's Golden Boy and Kopa Trophy-winning midfielder Gavi. There are many other candidates as well who could be included in the promo.

Rumors also suggest that the FIFA 23 Future Stars promo may include two sets of teams, which would give players more options for their Ultimate Team squads. The second team is likely to be released a week later than the first.

Possibility of a swaps program

Macartneyyt - #FIFA23 @macartneyyt Future Stars Token Pack has been added to the code



• Team 1 is coming on Feb 3rd

• Swaps Token System Confirmed



It is possible that the promo will include a swaps program, similar to the one that was included in last year's release. In this program, a special set of items were available as rewards for players who earned tokens in the Ultimate Team mode and used them to redeem the rewards.

Promotions such as the Winter Wildcards in FIFA 23 have introduced some amazing rewards as part of swaps, and it is likely that the upcoming promo will do the same.

It now remains to be seen when the first official confirmation comes from EA Sports. While players wait for details about the upcoming promo in FIFA 23, they can enjoy all the special content released as part of the ongoing TOTY promo. This includes plenty of special cards, objectives, and SBCs.

