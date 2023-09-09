FIFA 23 Harry Kane Moments SBC - How to complete, cheapest solution, and more

The Harry Kane Moments SBC is now live in FIFA 23, and players can add yet another special card to their Ultimate Team collection. EA Sports has released one more 99-rated item, and to make matters better, it's not part of any pack. In other words, you are guaranteed to get it as long as you complete the challenge within the allotted time.

The first task is to determine how much coins will be needed to get the required fodder. This will help you to decide about completing the challenge in the first place. The best way to get an idea about the costs will be by analyzing the tasks of the Harry Kane Moments SBC in FIFA 23.

Cheapest Harry Kane Moments SBC solutions in FIFA 23

There are ten tasks that need to be completed to unlock the special Harry Kane card. This makes the Harry Kane Moments SBC a truly challenging one for many players. You will need plenty of items to meet the stipulations of each tasks, and that too within the allotted time.

FC Bayern München

Min. 1 Player from FC Bayern München

Min. Team Rating: 85

England

Min. 1 Player from England

Min. 1 Players: TOTW, TOTS

Min. Team Rating: 88

Bundesliga

Min. 1 Player from Bundesliga

Min. Team Rating: 90

90 Rated Squad

Min. Team Rating: 90

90 Rated Squad

Min. Team Rating: 90

91 Rated Squad

Min. Team Rating: 91

91 Rated Squad

Min. Team Rating: 91

91 Rated Squad

Min. Team Rating: 91

92 Rated Squad

Min. Team Rating: 92

93 Rated Squad

Min. Team Rating: 93

The Harry Kane Moments SBC will cost about 875,000 FUT coins if you get all the fodder from the market. Alternatively, you can reduce the costs by grinding different FIFA 23 modes like Squad Battles and Division Rivals. This will reward you with weekly packs, and the cards you get from them will lower the completion cost of tonight's special challenge.

After completing all the tasks, you will get a 99-rated ST item. This card reflects Kane's latest transfer to German champions Bayern Munich, so it's a great addition up top for those who are managing Bundesliga-based sides in Ultimate Team.