The latest batch of Marquee Matchups is live in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, offering a wide variety of tradeable packs and a coveted Future Stars Swaps token. With club football heating up across the top leagues in Europe, EA Sports have capitalized on the hype surrounding some of the most exciting upcoming fixtures.

Marquee Matchups have been a mainstay in Ultimate Team since the inception of SBCs in FIFA 17. With pack rewards offered by SBCs being mostly untradeable in FIFA 23, Marquee Matchups have achieved unprecedented significance due to their tradeable rewards.

The latest Marquee Matchups of FIFA 23 feature some exciting clashes in the world of club football

Despite the emphasis on the return of European football with the Champions League and Europa League resuming regular proceedings, the focus will soon shift back to league football during the weekend. Competition is fiercer than ever in domestic football, with top clubs vying to secure trophies and top-four finishes.

These clashes have been represented in the virtual world of FIFA 23 through the release of Marquee Matchups. Not only do these SBCs offer tradeable pack rewards, one segment even consists of a Future Stars Swaps token, allowing gamers to unlock and redeem it for exciting untradeable rewards.

How to complete the latest Marquee Matchups SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team?

The SBC consists of four segments, each with its own stipulations and pack rewards. These are the specific requirements of each individual segment:

Frankfurt vs. Werder Bremen

Players from Germany: Minimum one in your starting 11

Countries/Regions: Minimum two

Players from one club: Max five

Team overall rating: Minimum 72

Total chemistry: Minimum 14

PSG vs LOSC Lille

Players from Ligue 1 Uber Eats: Minimum one in your starting 11

Players from the same league: Minimum of two

Rare Players: Minimum one in your starting 11

Team overall rating: Minimum 74

Total chemistry: Minimum 18

Atletico Madrid vs. Athletic Club

Players from Atletico Madrid or Athletic Club: Minimum one in your starting 11

Clubs: Maximum five

Players from the same country/region: Maximum of five

Rare players: Minimum one in your starting 11

Team overall rating: Minimum 76

Total chemistry: Minimum 22

Spurs vs West Ham

Players from Spurs: Minimum one in your starting 11

Players from West Ham: Minimum one in your starting 11

Leagues: Minimum three

Rare players: Minimum one in your starting 11

Team overall rating: Minimum 78

Total chemistry: Minimum 26

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 25,000 FUT coins, which is no surprise, as low-rated gold cards are relatively cheap in the FIFA 23 transfer market.

Is it worth completing the SBC?

The SBC offers a tradeable Premium Gold Players Pack as a group reward, which has a price of 25,000 coins in the FUT Store. While this is exactly what it costs to complete the SBC, the individual segments offer packs of their own. This makes the SBC a worthwhile venture, especially with an incredible roster of Future Stars cards available in packs.

Poll : 0 votes