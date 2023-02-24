The latest set of Marquee Matchups SBCs has been released in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, consisting of key clashes occurring in club football over the upcoming weekend.

Despite the focus being on European football due to UEFA tournaments, the emphasis shifts back to domestic competitions over the weekend, making it the perfect time to release this SBC set.

Marquee Matchups have been a staple of Ultimate Team since the inception of SBCs in FIFA 17, and their significance is higher than ever in FIFA 23. Not only do they capitalize on the hype surrounding these real-life fixtures, they also offer various tradeable packs for gamers to try and obtain overpowered cards for their FUT squads.

Marquee Matchups are now live in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Competition for the coveted European spots is heating up in the top domestic leagues across Europe, with several decisive fixtures being featured in the latest group of Marquee Matchups. The SBC spans several nations, encompassing a variety of exciting clashes in both league and domestic cup football.

The headlining match of the SBC is the Cup Final tie between Manchester United and Newcastle United. Both clubs have been in extraordinary form, and their upcoming clash has been represented in FIFA 23 through the Marquee Matchups SBC.

How to complete the latest Marquee Matchups SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team?

The SBC consists of four segments, as usual, each with its own rewards and stipulations. These are the specific requirements included in each segment:

Anderlecht v Standard Leige

Players from Belgium: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Clubs: Minimum five

Players from the same country/region: Maximum four

Team overall rating: Minimum 72

Total chemistry: Minimum 14

AC Milan vs Bergamo Calcio

Players from the Serie A TIM: Minimum two in your starting eleven

Leagues: Minimum three

Rare players: Minimum two in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 74

Total chemistry: Minimum 18

Bayern Munich vs Union Berlin

Players from Bayern Munich or Union Berlin: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Clubs: Maximum five

Players from the same country/nation: Minimum four

Rare players: Minimum two in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 76

Total chemistry: Minimum 22

Manchester United vs Newcastle United

Players from Manchester United: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Players from Newcastle United: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Countries/Regions: Minimum four

Rare players: Minimum three in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 78

Total chemistry: Minimum 26

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 18,000 FUT coins, which is primarily due to the inflated price of low-rated gold rare cards in the FUT transfer market. The group reward for completing the entire SBC set is a tradeable Rare Electrum Players Pack.

Is it worth completing the SBC?

Marquee Matchups are usually worth the coin investment every week. The SBC is rather cheap and can even be crafted for less than the expected cost due to the availability of untradeable assets in FIFA 23.

The group reward is a Rare Electrum Players pack, which has a value of 30,000 coins in the FUT Store. This alone makes the SBC a worthwhile proposition, especially with Road to the Final cards being up for grabs in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

