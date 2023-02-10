FIFA 23 Marquee Matchups SBC (February 9): How to complete, expected cost, and more

EA Sports has released the latest Marquee Matchups Squad Building Challenge in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, featuring some much anticipated upcoming clashes in football. These fixtures will take place across various leagues around the world over the weekend and have been depicted in FUT through this latest SBC, which offers enticing pack rewards.

Marquee Matchups have been a mainstay in Ultimate Team since the inception of Squad Building Challenges in FIFA 17, and EA has managed to retain their importance over the years. Not only do they capitalize on the hype surrounding real-life matches, Marquee Matchups challenges are also an incredible way for gamers to obtain expensive packs in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

The latest group of Marquee Matchups is now live in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Complete Leipzig v Union Berlin SBC to receive a Future Stars Swap Token Marquee Matchups SBC Solutions + Explanation BelowComplete Leipzig v Union Berlin SBC to receive a Future Stars Swap Token Marquee Matchups SBC Solutions + Explanation Below 👇🏻Complete Leipzig v Union Berlin SBC to receive a Future Stars Swap Token ✅ https://t.co/O0EldZdImM

With club football heating up in top European leagues, competition is fiercer than ever at both ends of the table. Certain teams are competing for top spots, while the underdogs struggle to maintain their status as top-flight clubs. With the season approaching a crucial stage, the fixtures featured in Marquee Matchups have a lot of hype surrounding them.

How to complete Marquee Matchups in FIFA 23

The SBC consists of four segments, each with its own stipulations and pack rewards. These are the specific requirements for each of the four tasks in this Squad Building Challenge:

RB Leipzig v Union Berlin

Germany Players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Clubs: Max five

Players from the same league: Minimum two

Team overall rating: Minimum 71

Total chemistry: Minimum 14

Latium vs Bergamo Calcio

Players from Serie A TIM: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Player from one club: Maximum four

Rare players: Minimum two in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 73

Total chemistry: Minimum 18

AS Monaco v PSG

AS Monaco or Paris SG players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Leagues: Maximum four

Players from one club: Minimum two

Rare players: Minimum two in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 75

Total chemistry: Minimum 22

Liverpool v Everton

Liverpool players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Everton players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Countries/Regions: Minimum three in your starting eleven

Rare players: Minimum three in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 77

Total Chemistry: Minimum 26

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 19,000 FUT coins, and the group completion reward is a Rare Electrum Players pack. The low-rated requirements of the various segments make this challenge rather inexpensive, considering the current state of FIFA 23's transfer market.

Is it worth completing Marquee Matchups in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team?

Since the Future Stars event is in full swing, a wide gallery of overpowered special cards is up for grabs in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. With the likes of Julian Alvarez, Mykhailo Mudryk, and Josko Gvardiol receiving exclusive items, fans will be eager to obtain as many packs as possible in the hopes of packing one of those elusive items. This is something the new SBC can help gamers with.

While the overall expected cost of this Marquee Matchups challenge is around 19,000 coins, the tradeable Rare Electrum Players pack reward has a value of around 30,000 FUT coins. This alone makes the SBC worth completing. The first segment also offers a Future Stars Swaps token, making the challenge a must-do for anyone wanting to grind for Swaps rewards.

