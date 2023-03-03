EA Sports have released the latest set of Marquee Matchups in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, featuring some of the most exciting upcoming matches across the top leagues in European football. This weekend, fans will be treated to high-quality footballing action with teams like Manchester United and Liverpool facing off against each other in the league. These fixtures have been represented in FUT via SBC.

Marquee Matchups have been a staple of Ultimate Team since the inception of SBCs, and with EA Sports releasing new promos every week, the SBC is more critical than ever in FIFA 23. The SBC also harps on the theme of the ongoing Showdown Series promo, which focuses on real-life clashes between top-tier clubs.

Marquee Matchups is now available in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

The historic rivalry between Manchester United and Liverpool will continue with their scheduled Premier League tie this weekend. At the same time, the Red Devils are experiencing a resurgence under new manager Erik Ten Hag, the squad from Merseyside struggles to keep their hopes of a top-four finish alive. This is a rather stunning change in fortunes compared to recent times, but their clash will be anything but one-sided.

The title race in the Bundesliga is probably the most exciting one in recent memory, with six teams in contention. The match between Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig will be instrumental in determining the fate of the league table and is featured in the latest FIFA 23 Marquee Matchups as well.

How to complete Marquee Matchups in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team?

The SBC consists of four segments, each with its own stipulations and pack rewards. These are the specific requirements of each segment:

Borussia Dortmund vs RB Leipzig

Germany Players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Leagues: Maximum five

Players from one club: Minimum of two

Team overall rating: Minimum 72

Total chemistry: Minimum 14

Roma FC vs. Juventus

Serie A TIM players: Minimum two in your starting eleven

Players from the same country/region: Minimum of three

Rare players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 74

Total chemistry: Minumum 18

Atletico Madrid vs Sevilla

Atletico Madrid or Sevilla players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Countries/Regions: Minimum two

Players from the same league: Maximum of five

Players from one club: Minimum of two

Team overall rating: Minimum 76

Total chemistry: Minimum 22

Liverpool vs. Manchester United

Liverpool players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Manchester United players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Clubs: Minimum four

Rare players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 78

Total chemistry: Minimum 26

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 20,000 FUT coins, which comes as no surprise with the low price of gold cards in the FIFA 23 transfer market. The group reward for completing the SBC is a Premium Gold Players Pack, which has a value of 25,000 coins in the FUT Store. This alone makes the SBC a worthwhile proposition.

The SBC is made even more appealing by the individual packs offered by each segment, especially with the upcoming Fantasy FUT promo in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

