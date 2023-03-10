With an exciting weekend of football action just around the corner, EA Sports has released the latest set of Marquee Matchups in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. The Squad Building Challenge (SBC) is known for featuring some of the most anticipated and competitive fixtures in European football, and the latest batch continues that trend.

Marquee Matchups have been a mainstay in Ultimate Team since the introduction of SBCs, allowing players to obtain expensive packs in exchange for cards that would otherwise possess little value. With domestic leagues worldwide approaching their climactic stages, the clashes featured in the SBC have higher stakes than ever.

Latest batch of Marquee Matchups now available in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Arsenal have been in spectacular form this season and are currently at the top of the Premier League table ahead of reigning champions Manchester City. The Gunners have exceeded all expectations under the guidance of Mikel Arteta and will be hoping to keep their title charge going with a win against Fulham. Their match has been featured as a segment of the Marquee Matchups in FIFA 23.

Similarly, FC Barcelona will also look to fortify their lead at the top of the La Liga rankings. The Catalan giants will face off against Athletic Club this weekend, with the fixture being a part of the Marquee Matchups SBC.

How to complete the Marquee Matchups SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team?

The SBC comprises four segments, each with stipulations and pack rewards. These are the specific requirements of each individual segment:

Club Brugge vs Standard Liege

Belgium players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Countries/Regions: Minimum two

Players from the same league: Maximum five

Team overall rating: Minimum 73

Total chemistry: Minimum 14

Werder Bremen vs Bayer Leverkusen

Bundesliga players: Minimum two in your starting eleven

Leagues: Maximum five

Players from one club: Minimum two

Team overall rating: Minimum 75

Total chemistry: Minimum 18

Athletic Club vs Barcelona

Athletic Club or FC Barcelona players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Leagues: Minimum three

Players from the same country/region: Minimum three

Players from one club: Maximum five

Team overall rating: Minimum 77

Total chemistry: Minimum 22

Fulham vs Arsenal

Fulham players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Arsenal players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Players from the same league: Minimum four

Rare players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 79

Total chemistry: Minimum 26

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 25,000 FUT coins, with the group's reward for completing all the segments being a tradeable Rare Electrum Players Pack.

Is it worth completing the SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team?

Completing the SBC costs around 25,000 FUT coins, with a tradeable Rare Electrum Players Pack up for grabs. The pack has a value of 30,000 FUT coins in the FUT Store, which makes the SBC worth completing.

The additional packs each segment offers make the SBC even more enticing for players looking to obtain as many packs as possible.

With Fantasy FUT items and an impressive Man of the Match roster currently available, tradeable packs are extremely desirable in FIFA 23.

