FIFA 23 Mixed Leagues Upgrade SBC (April 23): How to complete, expected cost, and more

With Team of the Season right coming soon, the hype for it is higher than ever in FIFA 23's community. This title's Mixed Leagues Upgrade SBC has received a refresh just in time for that promo, especially with the TOTS Warmup Series being in full swing. The week leading up to that Team of the Season event will offer plenty of opportunities for fans to save packs, including this latest Squad Building Challenge.

Despite not being as lucrative as its Premium variant, the Mixed Leagues Upgrade SBC is incredibly useful. While the former consists of segments depicting some of the best leagues in club football, this new challenge showcases lesser-known club competitions that deserve recognition as well. The SBC also offers some exciting packs in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

The Mixed Leagues SBC will be available for 90 days in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Lower-tier competitions like the EFL Championship and the MLS attract viewers in large numbers despite not being on par with competitions like the Premier League and La Liga. These tournaments have been provided with some much-needed representation in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team via the latest Mixed Leagues Upgrade SBC.

The Squad Building Challenge consists of four segments, each representing various leagues from club football. These are the specific conditions one will need to fulfill to complete this SBC:

Libertadores and Sudamericana

Libertadores or Sudamericana players: Exactly 11

Players from one club: Minimum six in your starting eleven

Player quality: Maximum silver

Team overall rating: Minimum 60

Team chemistry: Minimum 15

Bundesliga 2 and Ligue 2

Bundesliga 2 or Ligue 2 BKT players: Exactly 11

Players from one club: Maximum one

Rare players: Minimum three in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 62

Total chemistry: Minimum 15

La Liga Smartbank and Serie A BKT

LaLiga Smartbank or Serie A BKT players: Exactly 11

Players from one club: Maximum one

Rare players: Minimum four in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 68

Total chemistry: Minimum 15

MLS and EFL Championship

MLS or EFL Championship players: Exactly 11

Players from one club: Maximum one

Gold players: Minimum six in your starting eleven

Rare players: Minimum five in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 74

Total chemistry: Minimum 15

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 17,000 FUT coins. While this challenge's requirements might seem a lot simpler than its Premium variant, the cost of silver players is relatively high in FIFA 23's transfer market. That raises the price of this Mixed Leagues Upgrade SBC.

The challenge offers a Rare Mixed Players Pack as the group reward, along with four individual packs from each segment. This makes the SBC worth grinding, especially with Team of the Season fast approaching in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

Poll : 0 votes