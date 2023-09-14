FIFA 23 Pre-Season Draft objective: How to earn free special versions of Sandro Tonali and others

EA Sports has released the Pre-Season Draft objective in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, providing boosted versions to players like Sandro Tonali that can be earned by playing the game. This objective allows gamers to get their hands on various special items, including a 98-rated version of Newcastle United's latest Italian recruit.

With EA FC 24 right around the corner, this could possibly be among the final player objectives of FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. This is rather fitting, as it contains multiple special cards for fans to grind for, with a 98-rated Sandro Tonali being the ultimate prize.

The objective is even more entertaining, as it has to be completed by playing FUT Draft, one of the most fun game modes in Ultimate Team.

The FIFA 23 Pre-Season Draft objective offers special versions of players like Sandro Tonali

FUT Draft is arguably the most enjoyable yet underrated game mode in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. It allows fans to try out various new formations and cards, build the best possible squad, and face off against online or offline opponents in a four-game tournament format.

The Pre-Season Draft objective, containing Moments Sandro Tonali as part of FUT Draft, is an exciting new addition.

How to unlock Moments Sandro Tonali in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

The Pre-Season Draft objective has to be completed in FUT Draft. While there are several segments that can be completed in the offline version, gamers will have to take to the online arena to unlock all possible rewards.

Here are the stipulations and rewards offered by the various segments:

Play 1 : Play one match in any FUT game mode to earn a Draft Token Pack

: Play one match in any FUT game mode to earn a Draft Token Pack Play 2 : Play two offline or online Draft matches to earn an 83+ Double player pack

: Play two offline or online Draft matches to earn an 83+ Double player pack Play 4: Play four online or offline Draft matches to earn Moments Ayoze Perez

Play four online or offline Draft matches to earn Moments Ayoze Perez Play 6 : Play six online or offline Draft matches to earn a Three 83+ players pack

: Play six online or offline Draft matches to earn a Three 83+ players pack Play 8 : Play eight online or offline Draft matches to earn Moments Oriol Romeu

: Play eight online or offline Draft matches to earn Moments Oriol Romeu Win 3 : Win three online or offline Draft matches to earn Moments Brenden Aaronson

: Win three online or offline Draft matches to earn Moments Brenden Aaronson Win 5: Win five offline or online Draft matches to earn a Three 84+ players pack

Win five offline or online Draft matches to earn a Three 84+ players pack Win 8 : Win eight online Draft matches to earn an 85+ x 3 players pack

: Win eight online Draft matches to earn an 85+ x 3 players pack Win 10: Win ten online Draft matches to earn a Five 85+ players pack

By completing all of these segments, not only will fans unlock the various packs and special transferred cards offered, but they will also get their hands on a 98-rated Moments Sandro Tonali.

The Italian maestro previously received a 92-rated Serie A TOTS version, but his latest special card is far superior. It possesses five-star skill moves and a five-star weak foot.