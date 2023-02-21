The arrival of the Road to the Final promo in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team has brought a host of European tournament-themed content to FUT, including exciting new objectives, SBCs, and dynamic special cards. The event is centered around three UEFA club competitions: the Champions League, the Europa League, and the Conference League.

The concept of RTTF cards is amongst the engaging additions to FIFA 23, as it capitalizes on the hype surrounding real-life European clashes between the top clubs on the continent. The latest Rise to Glory SBC offers a journey back in time to relive Real Madrid's historic comeback victory against Manchester City during their Champions League-winning campaign last season.

The Rise to Glory SBC is now live in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Real Madrid had a sensational run in the knockout stages of the 2021/22 UEFA Champions League, with their campaign culminating in a historic 1-0 win over Liverpool in the final. However, the most memorable game of the season occurred in the Semi-Final tie against Manchester City, with Los Blancos making a legendary comeback to secure the win in extra time.

EA Sports has released a series of Daily SBCs during the RTTF promo in FIFA 23 to commemorate Real Madrid's previous UCL campaign. These SBCs are also part of the FUT 23 Road to the Final objective, which offers Seasonal XP boosts and a Ten 84+ Players Pack as rewards.

How to complete the Rise to Glory SBC in FIFA 23?

The SBC consists of a single segment with the following stipulations:

Number of players from Manchester City: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Number of players from the same nation: Minimum three

Rare players: Minimum four in your starting eleven

Gold players: Minimum four in your starting eleven

Player quality: Minimum silver

Team chemistry: Minimum 24

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 11,000 FUT coins, which is primarily due to the inflated price of gold cards in the FUT transfer market. The reward for completing the SBC is a tradeable Small Prime Gold Players Pack.

Is it worth completing the Rise to Glory SBC?

EA Sports has added a wide gallery of overpowered RTTF cards to FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, and players will be eager to get their hands on as many packs as possible to try and obtain one of them. These cards are dynamic in nature and receive upgrades based on their team's performance in these tournaments, making them coveted items in FUT.

The SBC costs around 11,000 coins to complete and offers a Small Prime Gold Players pack upon completion, which has a value of around 22,500 coins in the FUT Store. This alone makes the SBC an enticing proposition, especially with so many special cards up for grabs.

However, the most alluring aspect of the SBC is its inclusion in the FUT 23 Road to the Final objective. It is the fourth daily SBC released during the event, and players must complete all six of these to obtain the coveted Ten 84+ Players pack from the objective rewards.

