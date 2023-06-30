FIFA 23 Shapeshifters Challenge 7 SBC: How to complete, expected cost, and more

Shapeshifters Challenge 7 SBC is live in Ultimate Team, allowing players to complete yet another Squad Building Challenge in FIFA 23's Shapeshifters series to snag a pack reward in exchange for a low-rated squad. FUT enthusiasts may not find the bonus very fulfilling, considering how late in the season it is. This challenge is more or less geared toward those who have a lot of fodder lying around, going to waste.

This article is a guide to completing the Shapeshifters Challenge 7 SBC, with a small analysis of this inclusion's rewards to help determine whether FIFA 23 players should attempt it or not.

The Shapeshifters Challenge 7 SBC is a good way to use low-level fodder in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Here are the requirements that need to be satisfied to complete the Shapeshifters Challenge 7 SBC:

# of players in the squad: Exactly 11

# of leagues represented in the squad: Maximum of 7

Same club count across the squad: Maximum of 3

# of Rare cards in the squad: Minimum of 1

Squad Rating: Minimum of 65

Total Chemistry points: Minimum of 13

Estimated Cost: 2,500 to 3,500 FUT Coins across all platforms

Reward: x1 Mixed Players Pack (Untradeable)

Is the Shapeshifters Challenge 7 SBC worth attempting?

This Squad Building Challenge's list of requirements may be on the longer side of things but its completion cost is quite low. At the moment, it's going to cost you around 3,000 FUT Coins to beat. This is due to its low squad rating of 65 and a minimal chemistry restriction of 13.

The challenge will be live on FIFA 23 Ultimate Team for two more days, and players can also wait for its price to go down further. The Shapeshifters Challenge 7 SBC is mainly designed for those who have a lot of low-level fodder lying around in their clubs.

Its reward may not be as catchy as those of the other SBCs currently live in this game. However, it sure helps in getting some better-rated cards to complete other Shapeshifters-themed challenges, such as the recently released 94-rated Alexander-Arnold dedicated SBC. This makes Shapeshifters Challenge 7 worth completing, especially for those who have a lot of fodder.

With the Shapeshifters promo going strong in FIFA 23 the series has added a number of good cards to the game. And if previous iterations of this promo in past FIFA games are any indication, players can expect content themed around the series to continue for another couple of weeks.

Highly-rated cards are essential to staying competitive this late in the FUT season, and getting them from FIFA 23's market is quite an expensive affair. Dedicated Squad Building Challenges are a better bet for this reason, and while

Shapeshifters Challenge 7 will not guarantee a high-rated card, its pack rewards are a good way to transform low-value fodder into better cards that can be used to complete other dedicated SBCs.

