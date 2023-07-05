FIFA 23 Taylor Booth Shapeshifters objective - How to complete, rewards, and more

The Taylor Booth Shapeshifters objective is now live in FIFA 23, offering another promo item to players at a minimal cost. The tasks of the new objective set are quite easy to complete and shouldn't be a problem for any player whatsoever. It appears amidst the Week 3 celebrations, and EA Sports has released some terrific items in packs.

Acquiring them, however, will depend on your luck, as no pack guarantees a Shapeshifters card. Most of the efficient items will cost a lot of FUT coins to make matters worse. Thankfully, you can avoid all that by completing tonight's objective set. With a bit of strategy, you can complete it quickly for free.

Moreover, there are additional rewards along with the special card that can land you with some more promo cards. Let's look at all the tasks that are part of the Taylor Booth Shapeshifters objective in FIFA 23.

How to easily complete the Taylor Booth Shapeshifters objective in FIFA 23?

Like every objective set in FIFA 23, there are multiple tasks you'll have to complete. It doesn't matter in which order you complete the three challenges that are part of the Taylor Booth Shapeshifters objective. The only important element is to complete them before they expire from Ultimate Team.

BLUEFACE @LopesAlaan Taylor Booth - Utrecht



FIFA 22 & 23



soon on my patreon! Taylor Booth - UtrechtFIFA 22 & 23soon on my patreon! https://t.co/5jrZomKffo

Task One: Win Three - Win three matches in any FUT Game Mode.

Task Two: Score Eight - Score eight goals in any FUT Game Mode.

Task Three: Assist Six - Assist six goals in any FUT Game Mode.

This is arguably the easiest set of conditions associated with any promo card. Cards like Camavinga Shapeshifters typically have harder tasks, although you can also complete those at minimal costs. However, the current challenges are much easier, and you'll get them done quicker.

After completing the tasks, you'll get three Two-players packs, and there's always a chance to find something useful from them in FIFA 23. However, the odds of getting high-rated cards from these packs are low, so keeping your expectations reasonable is better.

The Taylor Booth Shapeshifters objective is available for the next six days (as on July 5). You have plenty of time, and the easiest way to get the challenges done is in Squad Battles. Not only do you go up against AI-controlled squads, but you can choose the difficulty as well. Hence, this is the optimum way of completing the tasks in a short amount of time.

After completing the challenge, you'll get a 93-rated LB card. Once again, the Shapeshifters promo has completely altered Booth's position from where he operates.

Poll : 0 votes