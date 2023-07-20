FIFA 23 Throwback Marquee matchups (July 20): How to complete, expected costs, and more

With FUTTIES being right around the corner, EA Sports has released the first set of Throwback Marquee matchups for FIFA 23 Ultimate Team Season 8. These SBCs are always useful for gamers who want to obtain some cheap and easy packs to open during the promo of their choice, and the latest set has the added benefit of providing some valuable seasonal XP.

With the conclusion of the previous season and the new campaign yet to begin, EA Sports has resorted to showcasing some key matches from the past in the FIFA 23 Marquee Matchups SBCs. The various segments each depict an individual clash between two top sides, providing gamers with some expensive packs in exchange for some low-rated fodder.

El Clasico is the featured match is the latest batch of FIFA 23 Throwback Marquee Matchups

With Season 8 of FIFA 23 Ultimate Team revolving around the FUTTIES promo and featuring some of the most enticing rewards in the game so far, players will be eager to get their hands on as much XP as possible to unlock the various tiers. Luckily, the latest set of Marquee Matchups has a two-fold benefit of providing fans with packs as well as seasonal XP.

This batch of Throwback Marquee Matchups is headlined by the heated rivalry between Real Madrid and FC Barcelona. Popularly known as El Clasico, the clash between these two giants of Spanish football is always a spectacle to behold, and their matches during last season were no different.

How to complete Throwback Marquee Matchups in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team?

Similar to its predecessors, this SBC also consists of four segments, each representing a different fixture and featuring the following requirements:

Frankfurt vs Leverkusen

Number of players from Germany: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Nations/ Regions: Minimum five in your starting eleven

Rare players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 75

Total chemistry: Minimum 14

Torino v Juventus

Number of players from Italy: Minimum two in your starting eleven

Players from the same league: Maximum six

Nations/ Regions: Minimum four

Team overall rating: Minimum 77

Total chemistry: Minimum 18

Aston Villa vs Chelsea

Number of players from Aston Villa + Number of players from Chelsea: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Number of players from England: Minimum two in your starting eleven

Players from the same league: Minimum three

Rare players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 79

Total chemistry: Minimum 22

Real Madrid vs Barcelona

Number of players from Real Madrid: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Number of players from FC Barcelona: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Clubs: Minimum three

Rare players: Minimum one

Squad Rating: Minimum 81

Team chemistry: Minimum 26

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 20,000 FUT coins, which is expected from Marquee Matchups in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. Each segment offers a pack of its own, with the group reward being a Rare Players Pack. Upon completing the challenge, gamers can also unlock 300 XP from Weekly Objectives.