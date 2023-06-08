With the latest club football season recently coming to an end, EA Sports has commemorated some exciting fixtures from the past by including them in FIFA 23 Throwback Marquee Matchups. This is a variation of the classic Marquee Matchups SBC released every week in FUT, providing gamers with exciting new content to grind.
The recently concluded league campaign consisted of some enthralling football clashes, and these key fixtures have been featured in the set of Throwback Marquee Matchups released in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. This SBC allows gamers to recycle fodder assets from their FUT club to obtain some packs in return.
Arsenal vs. Liverpool headlines the latest set of Marquee Matchups in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team
Despite failing to secure the Premier League title after leading the table for most of the season, Arsenal delivered some of the most exciting matches for fans. Their resurgent campaign showcased their ability to compete at the highest level, and their game against Liverpool was a decisive moment in the title race.
Similarly, the game between Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich was a high-stakes clash that ultimately decided the fate of the Bundesliga title. Both these fixtures have been included in the Throwback Marquee Matchups SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.
How to complete Throwback Marquee Matchups in FIFA 23?
The SBC consists of four segments in Ultimate Team, each representing a unique fixture and featuring the following stipulations in its requirements:
Real Sociedad vs. Villareal
- Spain players: Minimum one in your starting eleven
- Players from the same country/region: Maximum five
- Clubs: Maximum six
- Team overall rating: Minimum 74
- Total chemistry: Minimum 14
Milan vs. Juventus
- Italy players: Minimum two in your starting eleven
- Countries/Regions: Minimum four
- Players from the same league: Maximum four
- Players from one club: Minimum three
- Team overall rating: Minimum 76
- Total chemistry: Minimum 18
Borussia Dortmund vs. Bayern Munchen
- Borussia Dortmund or FC Bayern Munchen players: Minimum one in your starting eleven
- Germany players: Minimum two in your starting eleven
- Leagues: Minimum four
- Rare players: Minimum one in your starting eleven
- Team overall rating: Minimum 78
- Total chemistry: Minimum 22
Arsenal vs. Liverpool
- Arsenal players: Minimum one in your starting eleven
- Liverpool players: Minimum one in your starting eleven
- Players from one league: Minimum three
- Rare players: Minimum two in your starting eleven
- Team overall rating: Minimum 80
- Total chemistry: Minimum 26
The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 26,000 FUT coins. Each individual segment of the SBC offers packs of its own, with the group reward being a tradeable Mega Pack, which has a value of 35,000 FUT coins in the store. This makes the SBC an absolute bargain worth completing in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.