With the latest club football season recently coming to an end, EA Sports has commemorated some exciting fixtures from the past by including them in FIFA 23 Throwback Marquee Matchups. This is a variation of the classic Marquee Matchups SBC released every week in FUT, providing gamers with exciting new content to grind.

The recently concluded league campaign consisted of some enthralling football clashes, and these key fixtures have been featured in the set of Throwback Marquee Matchups released in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. This SBC allows gamers to recycle fodder assets from their FUT club to obtain some packs in return.

Arsenal vs. Liverpool headlines the latest set of Marquee Matchups in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Despite failing to secure the Premier League title after leading the table for most of the season, Arsenal delivered some of the most exciting matches for fans. Their resurgent campaign showcased their ability to compete at the highest level, and their game against Liverpool was a decisive moment in the title race.

Similarly, the game between Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich was a high-stakes clash that ultimately decided the fate of the Bundesliga title. Both these fixtures have been included in the Throwback Marquee Matchups SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

How to complete Throwback Marquee Matchups in FIFA 23?

The SBC consists of four segments in Ultimate Team, each representing a unique fixture and featuring the following stipulations in its requirements:

Real Sociedad vs. Villareal

Spain players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Players from the same country/region: Maximum five

Clubs: Maximum six

Team overall rating: Minimum 74

Total chemistry: Minimum 14

Milan vs. Juventus

Italy players: Minimum two in your starting eleven

Countries/Regions: Minimum four

Players from the same league: Maximum four

Players from one club: Minimum three

Team overall rating: Minimum 76

Total chemistry: Minimum 18

Borussia Dortmund vs. Bayern Munchen

Borussia Dortmund or FC Bayern Munchen players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Germany players: Minimum two in your starting eleven

Leagues: Minimum four

Rare players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 78

Total chemistry: Minimum 22

Arsenal vs. Liverpool

Arsenal players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Liverpool players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Players from one league: Minimum three

Rare players: Minimum two in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 80

Total chemistry: Minimum 26

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 26,000 FUT coins. Each individual segment of the SBC offers packs of its own, with the group reward being a tradeable Mega Pack, which has a value of 35,000 FUT coins in the store. This makes the SBC an absolute bargain worth completing in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

