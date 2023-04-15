FIFA 23 Throwback Winners SBC: How to complete, expected cost, and more

With the second phase of the Trophy Titans event in full swing in FIFA 23, EA Sports has released a brand new pack-based Squad Building Challenge to provide fans with more content in FUT: Throwback Winners. Most promos in Ultimate Team feature a host of such SBCs to keep gamers engaged and entertained by providing them with the opportunity to obtain overpowered items.

Trophy Titans Team 2 consists of boosted versions of some of the most coveted players in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. With so many Icons and FUT Heroes up for grabs as part of the promo, gamers will be eager to get their hands on as many packs as possible and try to add one of those overpowered items to their squads and elevate their gameplay. This is something the new SBC can help with.

Throwback Winners SBC is now live in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Daily pack-based SBCs have been rather scarce during the Trophy Titans event. However, the addition of this Throwback Winners challenge is a promising sign for the promo's future, as it allows gamers easy access to expensive packs without having to spend on microtransactions.

This Squad Building Challenge consists of six segments with the following requirements that must be met to obtain the pack on offer:

Eridivisie

Ajax players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Players from one club: Minimum two

Players from the same league: Minimum three

Player quality: Minimum Bronze

Total chemistry: Minimum 21

Bundesliga

FC Bayern Munchen players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Leagues: Minimum two

Players from the same country/region: Maximum four

Silver players: Minimum two in your starting eleven

Player quality: Minimum Bronze

Total chemistry: Minimum 23

Ligue 1

Paris SG players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Leagues: Maximum four

Clubs: Minimum three

Players from the same country/region: Minimum three

Team overall rating: Minimum 75

Total chemistry: Minimum 25

Serie A

Milan players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Countries/regions: Maximum five

Players from the same league: Minimum three

Rare players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 77

Total chemistry: Minimum 27

La Liga

Real Madrid players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Clubs: Maximum five

Players from the same country/region: Minimum four

Rare players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 79

Total chemistry: Minimum 29

Premier League

Manchester City players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Countries/regions: Minimum three

Players from one league: Maximum four

Rare players: Minimum three in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 81

Total chemistry: Minimum 31

This SBC is rather fitting with the Trophy Titans promo's theme in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, as its requirements feature the reigning champions of some top leagues in European club football, such as Real Madrid and Manchester City.

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 55,000 FUT coins, with the group reward being a tradeable Rare Players Pack. The individual segments of the challenge also offer unique packs of their own, making this inclusion a worthwhile proposition in FIFA 23.

Poll : 0 votes