FIFA 23 Throwback Winners SBC: How to complete, expected cost, and more

With the second phase of the Trophy Titans event in full swing in FIFA 23, EA Sports has released a brand new pack-based Squad Building Challenge to provide fans with more content in FUT: Throwback Winners. Most promos in Ultimate Team feature a host of such SBCs to keep gamers engaged and entertained by providing them with the opportunity to obtain overpowered items.
Trophy Titans Team 2 consists of boosted versions of some of the most coveted players in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. With so many Icons and FUT Heroes up for grabs as part of the promo, gamers will be eager to get their hands on as many packs as possible and try to add one of those overpowered items to their squads and elevate their gameplay. This is something the new SBC can help with.
Throwback Winners SBC is now live in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team
Daily pack-based SBCs have been rather scarce during the Trophy Titans event. However, the addition of this Throwback Winners challenge is a promising sign for the promo's future, as it allows gamers easy access to expensive packs without having to spend on microtransactions.
This Squad Building Challenge consists of six segments with the following requirements that must be met to obtain the pack on offer:
Eridivisie
- Ajax players: Minimum one in your starting eleven
- Players from one club: Minimum two
- Players from the same league: Minimum three
- Player quality: Minimum Bronze
- Total chemistry: Minimum 21
Bundesliga
- FC Bayern Munchen players: Minimum one in your starting eleven
- Leagues: Minimum two
- Players from the same country/region: Maximum four
- Silver players: Minimum two in your starting eleven
- Player quality: Minimum Bronze
- Total chemistry: Minimum 23
Ligue 1
- Paris SG players: Minimum one in your starting eleven
- Leagues: Maximum four
- Clubs: Minimum three
- Players from the same country/region: Minimum three
- Team overall rating: Minimum 75
- Total chemistry: Minimum 25
Serie A
- Milan players: Minimum one in your starting eleven
- Countries/regions: Maximum five
- Players from the same league: Minimum three
- Rare players: Minimum one in your starting eleven
- Team overall rating: Minimum 77
- Total chemistry: Minimum 27
La Liga
- Real Madrid players: Minimum one in your starting eleven
- Clubs: Maximum five
- Players from the same country/region: Minimum four
- Rare players: Minimum one in your starting eleven
- Team overall rating: Minimum 79
- Total chemistry: Minimum 29
Premier League
- Manchester City players: Minimum one in your starting eleven
- Countries/regions: Minimum three
- Players from one league: Maximum four
- Rare players: Minimum three in your starting eleven
- Team overall rating: Minimum 81
- Total chemistry: Minimum 31
This SBC is rather fitting with the Trophy Titans promo's theme in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, as its requirements feature the reigning champions of some top leagues in European club football, such as Real Madrid and Manchester City.
The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 55,000 FUT coins, with the group reward being a tradeable Rare Players Pack. The individual segments of the challenge also offer unique packs of their own, making this inclusion a worthwhile proposition in FIFA 23.