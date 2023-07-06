FIFA 23 Tobias Lauritsen Shapeshifters SBC - How to complete, costs, and more

The Tobias Lauritsen Shapeshifters SBC is now available in FIFA 23, marking the last chance for players to add a card from the current promo. The recent week has seen some terrific items released in packs, but you'll need some luck to find them (most have exorbitant prices in the FUT market). You can avoid that predicament and add a promo card by completing tonight's challenge in the Ultimate Team mode.

The first step will be to predict the possible costs, which will be determined by the amount of fodder required by the challenge. The best way to predict the possible costs is to analyze the tasks from the Tobias Lauritsen Shapeshifters SBC in FIFA 23.

How to easily complete FIFA 23 Tobias Lauritsen Shapeshifters SBC?

EA Sports has provided an easy SBC on the last night of the Shapeshifters promo. There's only one task under the Tobias Lauritsen Shapeshifters SBC, with specific terms and conditions.

Task - Tobias Lauritsen Shapeshifters SBC

# of players from Eredivisie: Min 1

IF + TOTS Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

# of players in the Squad: 11

The Tobias Lauritsen Shapeshifters SBC will cost about 35,000 FUT coins if you get all the fodder from the market. While reasonable, you can reduce it further using cards from your collection.

Tonight's SBC is available for the next six days. During this period, you can grind various FIFA 23 game modes like Squad Battles and Division Rivals to get different rewards based on your performance, including packs. These packs can provide some of the required fodder and help reduce the price.

You can also complete the different resource-item challenges currently active in Ultimate Team. These are perfect for recycling dispensable cards. In exchange, the items you get could be much more valuable and serve different purposes.

After completing the challenge, you will get a 93-rated CB card. As usual, the Shapeshifters promo has completely altered the original position of Lauritsen in the game. Since this is the last challenge from the unique promo, it's an affordable solution if you're looking for a cheap central defender card.

