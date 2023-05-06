The arrival of Premier League Team of the Season in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team heralds the reveal of brand new daily pack-based SBCs, including the TOTS Challenge 4 SBC. Not only does this challenge provide gamers with an enticing pack, but it also offers valuable seasonal XP for gamers to progress in the Swaps tiers and earn various rewards.

TOTS Season Swaps has been a refreshing addition to FIFA 23, providing fans with more control than ever over the rewards they wish to choose for their Ultimate Team.

With so many exciting packs and players up for grabs, gamers will be eager to earn as much XP as possible, and the latest Challenge SBC offers the opportunity to do exactly this.

TOTS Challenge 4 SBC is now live in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

EA Sports have already introduced a plethora of exciting content during Team of the Season in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, offering gamers various avenues to earn valuable rewards.

The new TOTS Season Swaps system is an excellent example, as it rewards players for their active engagement and participation in various aspects of Ultimate Team.

The developers have also released various challenges for gamers to earn seasonal XP and make progress in the Swaps section, with the TOTS Challenge 4 SBC being the latest inclusion. Not only does it offer an untradeable Premier League-themed players pack, but it also provides gamers with 1250 XP in FIFA 23.

How to complete the SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team?

The SBC consists of a single segment, featuring the following stipulations in its requirements:

Leagues: Maximum four

Players from the same country/region: Minimum three in your starting eleven

Players from one club: Maximum four

Rare players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 80

Total chemistry: Minimum 27

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 8,000 FUT coins, which is understandable considering the price of low-rated fodder in the FUT transfer market.

Gamers can bring the price down even lower by using untradeable assets from their club. The overall reward for the SBC is an untradeable Eight Premier League Players Pack.

Is it worth completing this SBC?

At an estimated cost of only 8,000 FUT coins, this SBC is definitely worth completing for gamers looking to make the most out of their time in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. TOTS Season Swaps is a crucial part of the FUT grind this season, making the XP on offer even more enticing.

The Eight Premier League Players pack is incredible as well, especially with the Premier League Team of the Season currently in packs.

With players like Erling Haaland, Kevin De Bruyne, and Mohamed Salah all having special versions in packs at the moment, this pack is worth its weight in gold for players looking to elevate their squads to the next level.

Poll : 0 votes