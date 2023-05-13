FIFA 23 TOTS Challenge 5 SBC: How to complete, expected costs, and more

EA Sports have released the TOTS Challenge 5 SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, with the rewards featuring a special Bundesliga-themed twist. The Bundesliga Team of the Season roster is currently available in FUT, with gamers eager to get their hands on as many packs as possible to try and obtain some of these elusive cards.

Not only does the SBC provide fans with a tempting pack for them to test their luck during Bundesliga TOTS, it also offers a significant XP boost. The SBC is part of the Bundesliga section of TOTS Season Swaps, and gamers can obtain 2500 XP by completing the challenge, which will certainly help them on their journey across the various reward tiers.

The TOTS Challenge 5 SBC is now live in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

TOTS Season Swaps is a creative and interesting take on the regular season pass that was implemented earlier in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. With Team of the Season in full swing, EA Sports have added a unique twist to these reward tiers by allowing gamers to earn XP through their active participation in the promo. Players can progress along the tiers by doing SBCs, playing games, and completing objectives.

With Bundesliga TOTS being live in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, the TOTS Challenge SBC offers rewards that are suited to the occasion.

How to complete TOTS Challenge 5 SBC in Ultimate Team?

Similar to other Challenge SBCs, the challenge consists of a single squad with the following stipulations specified in its requirements:

Countries/regions: Maximum four

Clubs: Minimum three

Players from the same league: Maximum five

Rare players: Minimum two in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 80

Total Chemistry: Minimum 27

While these stipulations might seem complicated to begin with, the overall expected cost of the SBC is only 7,000 FUT coins. This is mainly because the price of Rare Gold fodder cards is extremely low after the expiration of Premier League Upgrade SBCs. Gamers can further bring down the cost of this SBC by using untradeable assets from their FUT clubs.

Is it worth completing the SBC in Ultimate Team?

The SBC is relatively cheap to complete, with the overall expected cost being only 7,000 coins. The reward for completing this challenge is an Eight Bundesliga Players Pack, which is incredibly appealing considering how overpowered the TOTS players are on the current FIFA 23 roster.

Furthermore, it's important for gamers to complete this SBC if they want to grind through the menus and make their way to higher tiers in TOTS Season Swaps. At the end of the day, 2500 XP is a large amount, allowing players to elevate their squads with the rewards on offer in the FIFA 23 Season Pass.

