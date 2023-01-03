FIFA 23 Ultimate Team 78+ Triple Upgrade SBC (January 2): How to complete, expected cost, and more

The 78+ Double Upgrade SBC is live on FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, and players can complete the Squad Building Challenge to add nice upgrades to their FUT squads over the next four days. The relatively cheap challenge is repeatable, allowing one to obtain a few moderately rated players, provided they grind it for the next four days.

Seeing as the Winter Wildcards promo is active in FIFA 23, players have quite a decent chance to pack some of the new unique cards which have permanently upgraded stats, adding variety to their teams.

Considering the low cost, most players should not have much of a problem grinding out the challenge. Here's a quick guide to optimally completing the 78+ Triple Upgrade SBC.

78+ Triple Upgrade is quite an inexpensive SBC to grind in FIFA 23

Repeatable utility challenges are normally quite popular among players due to their cheap nature, and this one is no different. The relatively simple SBC has minimal restrictions when building a squad that is quite inexpensive, allowing even the casuals to have a chance at completing it multiple times.

Here are the requirements to complete the Squad Building Challenge.

Number of players in the squad: Minimum of 10

Rare cards in the squad: Minimum of 1

Player quality: Exactly Gold.

Rewards: 1x 78+ Three Players Pack (Untradeable) (Repeatable)

Estimated Cost: 4,000 - 4,500 FUT Coins across all platforms

Is it worth it?

Building a squad from scratch to obtain three rare gold players can be as cheap as 4,000 FUT coins per the current FIFA 23 transfer market price. Considering the cost, it makes no sense for players to wait to complete the SBC, and FUT enthusiasts looking for a steady stream of cards should definitely try to grind the SBC.

There are no chemistry requirements, meaning players can choose cards without bothering about their nationality, club, or league. Nor are there any rating restrictions, allowing players to use the cheapest possible options while building the squad. The cheapest gold cards that will be the backbone of the squad should not cost more than 400 coins.

So, nine out of the ten cards will be very cheap, and the one rare card required to meet all the requirements will only be slightly more expensive. Currently, the cheapest rare gold cards cost somewhere around the 650-coin mark. Of course, regular FIFA 23 players will have ample fodder to use anyway, making the cost negligible for the first couple of tries.

The rewards, which are three rare cards with a 78+ overall rating, might seem inconsequential for regulars with a good FIFA 23 squad. But the low price tag makes it quite worth it for those who already have too many fodder cards to get rid of in the hopes of getting some better ones. Beginners will do well to get this done within the next two days.

All in all, even regular FIFA 23 players might benefit from completing the 78+ Triple Upgrade SBC if they can afford to complete the Squad Building Challenge multiple times.

