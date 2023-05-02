FIFA 23 Ultimate Team eDivisie Final SBC: How to complete, expected cost, and more

EA has released the eDivisie Final SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team to commemorate the upcoming finale of the premier Dutch competitive e-league on May 5th. To celebrate the occasion, players have been given a dedicated single-task Squad Building Challenge themed around the Netherlands that is set to yield some rare gold cards upon completion.

On top of being a repeatable SBC that will be valid for four more days, the challenge also coincides with the much-anticipated TOTS promo. The Eredivisie Team of the Season is also out in FIFA 23, allowing players to pack some of the upgraded cards from the promo while opening packs during the promo.

Here is a quick guide to completing the eDivisie Final SBC in FUT, with a short analysis to determine if it is worth grinding.

The eDivisie Final SBC is a nice repeatable challenge with potential in FIFA 23 Ultimate team

The Team of the Season is known to bring overpowered cards to the Ultimate Team due to the nature of the promo. After all, it is supposed to recognize and honor the best players of the season.

As such, EA has released a ton of content in the form of Squad Building Challenges that have league-based packs as rewards to allow FIFA 23 players to snag some of the boosted cards.

Simple, single-task, repeatable challenges are normally well-appreciated by FUT enthusiasts, and such challenges are even more lucrative with the TOTS promo. Without further ado, here are all the requirements from the eDivisie FInal SBC.

Number of players in the squad: Exactly 11

Number of Dutch (Netherlands) players in the squad: Minimum of 1

Players in the squad with an overall rating of at least 83: Minimum of 2

Squad Rating: Minimum of 82

Rewards: 1x Five Netherlands Gold Rare Players Pack (Untradeable)

Estimated Cost: 9,000 to 10,000 FUT Coins

Is the eDivisie Final SBC worth it?

The Squad Building Challenge is simple enough to be repeated multiple times without much effort, and the fodder cost of about 10K is also relatively cheap considering some of the other challenges that are currently live in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

The reward for completing the eDivisie Final challenge is a pack of five players from the Netherlands who are guaranteed to be gold and rare quality.

Making the challenge quite worth the cost, especially considering the Team of the Season for Eredvise has been out in FUT for a couple of days. The team comprises some highly rated cards, with a 93-rated Xavi Simons, a 92-rated Tadic, and a 91-rated Bergwijn leading the pack.

Suffice it to say that the eDivisie Final SBC has the potential to yield some very good cards and is a must for players looking to add some Team of the Season cards from the Netherlands to their FIFA 23 squad.

