FIFA 23 Ultimate Team FUT 15 SBC: How to complete, expected cost, and more

The FUT 15 SBC in FIFA 23 is celebrating yet another anniversary of Ultimate Team, granting players the opportunity to complete a simple single-task Squad Building Challenge and win exclusive bonuses, including new Birthday Swaps Tokens and a Players Pack.

The FUT Birthday promo is a recurring series of cards found in every recent installment EA Sports' FIFA franchise and marks the anniversary of the Ultimate Team mode. Much like last time, the developers are releasing a variety of swaps, Squad Building Challenges, and other objectives to celebrate the occasion, giving FIFA 23 players two weeks' worth of new content to enjoy.

Here's a quick guide to completing the FUT 15 SBC with a short analysis of its rewards, along with some tips to optimally complete this Squad Building Challenge.

The FUT 15 SBC is a cheap and simple way to obtain FUT Birthday Swaps Tokens in FIFA 23

How to complete the FUT 15 SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team: Rewards and requirements revealed

EA SPORTS FIFA @EASPORTSFIFA Come celebrate 14 years of Ultimate Team in The FUT Birthday party has officially startedCome celebrate 14 years of Ultimate Team in #FIFA23 , with 5* Skill Moves and Weak Foot upgrades, FUT Birthday ICONs, Swaps and more. x.ea.com/76304 The FUT Birthday party has officially started 🎂 Come celebrate 14 years of Ultimate Team in #FIFA23, with 5* Skill Moves and Weak Foot upgrades, FUT Birthday ICONs, Swaps and more. x.ea.com/76304 https://t.co/aNXsX93fgo

These are the conditions that will have to be met to complete this SBC:

Number of players in the squad: 10 (one player fixed)

Players from the same league: Maximum of 1

Players from the same nation: Minimum of 3

Squad Rating: Minimum of 50

Chemistry Points: Minimum of 14

Rewards: 1x Two Rare Gold Players Pack + 1x FUT Birthday Swaps Token Waleed (Untradeable)

Estimated Cost: 2,000 to 2,500 FUT Coins approximately across platforms.

Analysis: Is the FUT 15 SBC worth attempting?

This challenge is quite simple to complete and doesn't come with very harsh restrictions. Its low squad rating and chemistry point requirements mean that FIFA 23 players can use a mix of bronze and silver cards to beat this SBC while keeping the cost of the fodder down.

Due to the leniency shown in this challenge's conditions, serious FUT enthusiasts will probably be able to complete the challenge without spending a dime. However, even if they have to open the Transfer Market, the cost should be minimal.

The rewards of this SBC are twofold. One is a straight-up Gold Players Pack that will yield two rare cards, giving FIFA 23 players an immediate return on their investment of approximately 2.2K FUT coins. And, the other is a FUT Birthday Swaps Token, important if gamers are looking to participate in the Swaps program, which will be accessible in a few days.

In essence, the FUT 15 SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team is a small challenge that most players should be able to complete and maximize their gains during the new Birthday promo.

FUT Birthdays are quite popular with the playerbase, as EA is known to release some quality content during this promo, such as the well-appreciated five-star weak foot and skill upgrade. To celebrate 14 years of FIFA Ultimate Team, the developers have released brand new Birthday ICONs, bringing back legendary footballer cards with a slight twist as well as the Twin Upgrade Mini-Release.

The promo also returns with the Swaps program with 30 tokens. Players can switch the tokens to get cards that can be a significant boon to their FIFA 23 squads. These FUT Birthday Swaps Tokens can be obtained from certain objectives, milestones, and Squad Building Challenges — FUT 15 SBC being one of them.

Poll : 0 votes