FIFA 23 Ultimate Team Marquee Matchups SBC (January 12): How to complete, expected costs, and more

Another week and another Marquee Matchups SBC has landed in FIFA 23, giving players a chance to complete the multi-task challenge within the next seven days to earn potential upgrades to their FUT squads.

The weekly Squad Building Challenge is a steady stream of content for regular Ultimate Team enthusiasts, and as the name Marquee Matchups implies, the tasks of the challenge will be based on the big matchups in the footballing world in the coming week.

The large list of requirements to complete the Marquee Matchups might look complex, but a closer look reveals that the SBC is cheap and worth completing for almost all FIFA 23 players.

Here's a quick guide explaining all there is to know about the challenge.

The latest Marquee Matchups SBC is live in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Keeping in line with the previous iterations of the weekly challenge, this one also has four different tasks representing four different matchups, including the Manchester derby this weekend.

While completing each task of the Squad Building Challenge will yield certain rewards, FIFA 23 Ultimate Team players should ideally try to complete all the tasks to get the group rewards. This will maximize the number of packs obtained from the challenge.

Jandy @Jandy64_



Tradeable from Marquee Matchups Alright @EASPORTSFIFA , I forgive youTradeable from Marquee Matchups Alright @EASPORTSFIFA, I forgive you 🇨🇮Tradeable from Marquee Matchups https://t.co/K27dgVCMrn

Here are the four tasks and all the requirements players need to fulfill while building squads in FIFA 23 for the Marque Matchups SBC.

Task 1 - USG v Royal Antwerp FC

Number of players in the team: 11

Number of players from Belgium: Minimum of 1

Number of clubs in the squad: Maximum of 5

Players from the same nation in the club: Minimum of 2

Team rating: Minimum of 71

Total Chemistry Points: Minimum of 14

Rewards: 1x Small Gold Players Pack (Tradeable)

Estimated cost: 3,000 - 3,500 FUT Coins across platforms

Task 2 - Rennes v PSG

Number of players in the team: 11

Number of players from Uber Eats Ligue 1: Minimum of 1

Number of leagues in the squad: Maximum of 5

Number of rare cards in the squad: Minimum of 3

Team rating: Minimum of 73

Total Chemistry Points: Minimum of 18

Rewards: 1x Jumbo Gold Pack (Tradeable)

Estimated cost: 3,500 - 4,500 FUT Coins across all platforms

Task 3 - Napoli v Juventus

Number of players in the team: 11

Number of players from Napoli or number of players from Juventus: Minimum of 1

Number of players in the squad from Serie A: Minimum of 2

Players from the same nation in the squad: Maximum of 5

Players from the same club in the squad: Minimum of 3

Team rating: Minimum of 75

Total Chemistry Points: Minimum of 22

Rewards: 1x Small Prime Gold Players Pack (Tradeable)

Estimated cost: 3,500 - 4,500 FUT Coins across platforms

Task 4 - Manchester United v Manchester City

Number of players in the team: 11

Number of players from Manchester United: Minimum of 1

Number of players from Manchester City: Minimum of 1

Number of leagues in the squad: Minimum of 3

Number of rare cards in the squad: Minimum of 1

Team rating: Minimum of 77

Total Chemistry Points: Minimum of 26

Rewards: 1x Prime Mixed Players Pack (Tradeable)

Estimated cost: 5,500 - 6,500 FUT Coins across platforms

Attempting to complete all of the tasks by building the squads from scratch will cost around 17,000 FUT coins based on current transfer rates in FIFA 23. Completing all will yield ground rewards such as the 1x Rare Electrum Players pack, making the Marquee Matchups SBC worth the effort for any Ultimate Team enthusiast.

Poll : 0 votes