FIFA 23 Ultimate Team Marquee Matchups SBC (June 15): How to complete, expected cost, and more

This week's FIFA 23 Ultimate Team Marquee Matchups SBC is now live and adds five Squad Building tasks centered around the ongoing UEFA European Championship qualifying matchups as the footballing world's focus shifts from club championships. With league seasons around the world coming to an end, international matchups in the coming weeks are expected to be highlights for fans.

This SBC is a recurring Squad Building Challenge in FIFA 23 that is released on a weekly basis. Not only does this inclusion bring in fresh content for FUT enthusiasts, it also serves as a way for the game to connect with real-life football tournaments by making its tasks themed around upcoming matchups.

This is a short guide to June 15's Marquee Matchups SBC, with a short analysis to help determine whether attempting it is worth your time.

The latest Marquee Matchups SBC in FIFA 23 features upcoming matchups from the UEFA European Championship Qualifying

In line with previous iterations of Marquee Matchups, this Squad Building Challenge also has four tasks that yield discreet rewards, with a group reward reserved for those FIFA 23 players who complete all the tasks within a week. This is recommended, considering it maximizes returns on their investments.

Without further ado, here are all the restrictions that need to be adhered to while completing this Marque Matchups SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

Task 1 - Switzerland v Romania

Number of players in the team: 11

Number of players from Switzerland + number of players from Romania: Minimum of 1

Number of nationalities in the squad: Minimum of 4

Number of clubs represented in the squad: Minimum of 5

Squad Rating: Minimum of 75

Chemistry points required: Minimum of 14

Rewards: 1x Premium Electrum Players Pack

Estimated Cost: 4,000 - 5,000 FUT Coins across all platforms

Task 2 - Belgium v Austria

Number of players in the team: 11

Number of players from Belgium + number of players from Austria: Minimum of 1

Number of leagues in the squad: Minimum of 2

Players from the same nation: Minimum of 4

Players from the same club: Maximum of 5

Squad Rating: Minimum of 77

Chemistry points required: Minimum of 18

Rewards: 1x Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

Estimated Cost: 5,500 - 6,500 FUT Coins across all platforms

Task 3 - Portugal v Bosnia and Herzegovina

Number of players in the team: 11

Number of players from Portugal or number of players from Bosnia and Herzegovina: Minimum of 1

Number of nationalities in the squad: Maximum of 6

Number of leagues represented: Maximum of 6

Rare cards in the squad: Minimum of 1

Squad Rating: Minimum of 79

Chemistry points required: Minimum of 22

Rewards: 1x Prime Electrum Players Pack

Estimated Cost: 7,000 - 8,000 FUT Coins across all platforms

Task 4 - France v Greece

Number of players in the team: 11

Number of players from France + number of players from Greece: Minimum of 2

Number of leagues in the squad: Minimum of 2

Players from the same nation: Minimum of 3

Rare cards in the squad: Minimum of 2

Squad Rating: Minimum of 81

Chemistry points required: Minimum of 26

Rewards: 1x Rare Mixed Players Pack

Estimated Cost: 3,500 - 4,000 FUT Coins across all platforms

Is the Marquee Matchups SBC in FIFA 23 worth it?

Completing all the challenges above will grant FIFA 23 players a group reward of x1 Rare Players Pack. However, successfully attempting all four tasks in the latest Marquee Matchups Squad Building Challenge will require fodder items worth around 30K FUT Coins at the time of writing.

That's not a lot, considering this game is in its later stages. Thankfully, players can always choose to wait for FIFA 23's market to become more suitable. However, with the TOTS promo ending this week, gamers might want to open as many packs as they can if they want to pack a Team of the Season card before Shapeshifters items' arrival later in the week.

This makes the Marquee Matchups SBC well worth it for casual Ultimate Team players and veterans alike.

