Final Fantasy 16 guide - Headwind walkthrough

Headwind is one of the main quests in Final Fantasy 16. During this part of the game, the protagonist, Clive, and Cid, search for the missing Dominant and Lostwing Bearers. The two must sneak into the Sanbrequois fortress full of Waloeder soldiers, and luckily, the former knows a spot where they could easily get inside the enemy-filled stronghold.

This walkthrough will provide intel on where to go and the objectives you must complete in this main quest. It will also detail the rewards you’ll get, including strategies for dealing with enemies and its boss.

Headwind main quest in Final Fantasy 16

The search begins

All the way up. (Credits: Square Enix)

The Headwind main quest will kick off when you enter Caer Norvent while at The Dead of Night quest. As mentioned, Clive, Cid, and the wolf Torgal are on a mission to infiltrate the castle there.

You need to head over to a doorway and take the stairs following a path that leads to the dungeon. Walk through it, and you’ll come across a gate that you’ll have to open. Continuing your ascent, there will be a wooden door with enemies behind it. Defeat the baddies. After you’ve defeated them, go towards another wooden door, and a cutscene will be triggered.

There’s a narrow window on the other side of the room. Pass through it, and it will lead you to another spot within the fortress. From here, there will be a couple of paths. Take the flight of stairs and open the gate at the end of it. Get ready for another fight and defeat the enemies there. Taking the other path will still lead you through the quest.

You’ll then come across an iron door that you have to open. After going through, a chest on the left will contain an Accessory dubbed The Favor of Fire (Scarlet Cyclone). Take another flight of stairs and defeat another round of enemies. After you’re done with the baddies, head to the massive doors to the right and continue to the castle. Watch another cutscene.

Headwind boss battles

You’ll now be facing off the boss pair of Suparna and Chirada. The two have similar movesets, so it won’t take long before you familiarize yourself with their attacks. You must equip the Ring of Timely Evasion, as their attacks are unrelenting. Another tip is to take them out one at a time, though you need to watch out for the Enraged Mode after one of them gets eliminated.

Once you’ve defeated these Headwind bosses, you will be rewarded with these:

30 EXP

45 Ability Points

1,200 Gil

30 Magicked Ash

35 Sharp Fang

2 Clouded Eye

There will be another cutscene after the fight. Head further up after watching it, and after you’ve crossed a walkway, go through another door and open the chest containing another Accessory dubbed The Favor of Fire (Heatwave).

Continue to another room where another set of enemies awaits you. After you’ve defeated them, go through the door, climb the steps, up a ladder, and beat up some more enemies.

Continue to the top, and once you do, prepare to face off with Headwind’s main boss – Benedikta. In this chapter boss will have a human phase and an Eikon phase during battle, not to mention that she will be around the battle area.

You’ll just have to successfully perform the Cinematic Events during this part of Headwind. Using Phoenix Shift to get close to her during battle is also essential. Another thing worth noting is to equip yourself with Timely Accessories. Staggering her often during the fight will make quick work out of her.

Now that you’ve defeated Benedikta, you’ll be receiving these:

60 EXP

150 Ability Points

2,200 Gil

50 Wyrrite

2 Meteorite

The Will of Fire (Rising Flames)

And that concludes the walkthrough for the Final Fantasy 16 main quest, Headwind.

