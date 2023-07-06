Final Fantasy 16 guide - Homecoming walkthrough

Final Fantasy 16 presents an engaging narrative that unfolds through a series of missions. These missions deliver an exhilarating gameplay experience, each accompanied by distinct objectives that must be accomplished. However, the fulfillment of these tasks is no simple feat, as numerous challenging obstacles stand in the way.

In Final Fantasy 16, the Homecoming quest is the 17th primary mission that takes place subsequent to the conclusion of The Hunter and The Hunted. Within the Homecoming quest, players will encounter various objectives, such as engaging with characters, defeating monsters, and other additional tasks.

This article provides valuable information to assist players in successfully accomplishing the Homecoming quest in Final Fantasy 16.

How to complete the Homecoming quest in Final Fantasy 16

Homecoming quest in Final Fantasy 16 (Image via Square Enix)

The location for the Homecoming quest is the Martha's Rest region. As mentioned earlier, it unfolds after the events of the main quest known as The Hunter and The Hunted.

Upon completing this quest, a cutscene unfolds, depicting the protagonist Clive, Jill, and Torgal arriving in Martha's Rest Region. This cutscene serves as the starting point for the main quest called Homecoming.

The Homecoming quest comprises several objectives that must be completed in sequential order. These include:

Make for Martha's Rest

Building Bridges

A Bearer's Lot

Each objective within the Homecoming quest has its own set of sub-objectives that must be fulfilled. These sub-objectives necessitate visiting specific areas within the Martha's Rest region and interacting with certain characters.

Make for Martha's Rest

Final Fantasy 16's Martha's Rest region in Final Fantasy 16 (Image via Square Enix)

The journey starts at a place known as Three Reeds, and your destination is Martha's Rest area. You'll find a red objective marker that serves as your guide to reach the designated spot.

When you arrive there, you'll need to engage with Martha. In your conversation, Martha informs you about a bridge that has collapsed, causing difficulties for the villagers.

She assigns you the responsibility of finding a carpenter who can repair the damaged bridge. Additionally, she reveals the whereabouts of the carpenter and assures you a reward once you accomplish this task. This marks the beginning of your next objective, referred to as "Building Bridges."

Building Bridges

Defeat the scorpions in Final Fantasy 16 (Image via Square Enix)

Your next task is to locate Bernard, the Carpenter. Once you're done interacting with Martha, proceed towards the swamp area by following the objective marker. Upon arriving there, you'll discover Bernard in the midst of a deadly situation, surrounded by a group of scorpions known as Cray Claw. Defeat the scorpions by executing a sequence of potent Eikonic moves.

Make effective use of your Phoenix Shift ability to swiftly change positions and evade incoming attacks. Once you have successfully eliminated the scorpions, you will be rewarded with experience points as well as crafting materials called Valley Madder and Sharp Fang.

Upon rescuing the carpenter, a brief cutscene ensues, revealing that the carpenter has started repairing the bridge. Subsequently, you must return to Martha to fulfill the "Building Bridges" task. True to her word, Martha presents you with rewards comprising 1100 Gil and a crafting resource known as Meteorite.

Martha entrusts you with an item that needs to be delivered in Final Fantasy 16 (Image via Square Enix)

Martha appears in a cut scene, providing an explanation about the poor circumstances faced by the Bearers, individuals possessing magical abilities, in the area. Afterwards, she gives you an item that needs to be delivered to a person named Glaidemond Abbey. This event signifies the commencement of your next mission known as "A Bearer's Lot."

A Bearer's Lot

Once you're done talking to Martha, head towards a location called Sorrowise. Access your map and locate the objective marker. Follow the marker's guidance to reach your destination.

Along the way, you will encounter a holy place where a cutscene unfolds, introducing a character named Abbot. This scene reveals the presence of cursed Bearers who are enduring immense pain. Abbot offers his assistance to make their final moments a bit more tolerable.

Your ultimate task now is to return to Martha and deliver Abbot's message to her. By engaging with Martha once again, you will successfully accomplish Final Fantasy 16's primary quest, Homecoming.

As a reward, Martha presents you with a valuable item called the "Slumbering Chocobo." Additionally, you receive experience points, ability points, 1000 Gil, and two Gil Bug, as well as various crafting materials like five Steelsilk and five Bloody Hide.

