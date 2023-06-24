Final Fantasy 16 guide - Louder than Words walkthrough

The Greatwood in Final Fantasy 16 leads to Orabelle Downs in Louder than Words. Clive Roswell and Cid are on their way to find the mysterious cloaked figure responsible for Joshua's death and Benedikta Harman. Though she was not the original target, Cid didn't want to let an opportunity pass him by. There are more questions than answers right now, and the team is trying to fix that problem.

A relatively easy chapter of Final Fantasy 16, several packs of enemies will culminate in one of Garuda's henchwomen - Chirada. This boss will come back soon, and it won't be alone. Learning its techniques now will make the next boss fight more manageable.

How to complete Louder than Words in Final Fantasy 16

Objectives

Make for Lostwing

Explore Lostwing

Pursue the fleeing soldier

Defeat Chirada

After Fanning Embers, Louder than Words begins. Orabelle Downs at nighttime is a very dark area in Final Fantasy 16. It will be hard to see in both the video and the game without increasing brightness. Thankfully, it's not a challenging section, even in the darkness. We've got you covered if you are confused about what to do.

1) Make for Lostwing

After the opening cutscene of Louder than Words, players will be introduced to Obelisks, allowing Fast Travel to areas you've visited. Orabelle Downs is a vast area where you can do one of two things. You can explore and fight the various enemy packs or run to the quest marker.

I got into some fights on the way because there's never a bad time to get exp and AP in Final Fantasy 16. There are ways to farm Ability Points later in the game if you wish.

You can find Lostwing quickly enough, even in the dark (Image via Square Enix)

You'll see "Quest Destination Nearby at the top of the screen, denoting where you need to be. Once you get into Lostwing itself, you'll have a new objective.

2) Explore Lostwing

Another cutscene awaits, and it's dead silent when the two get to Lostwing. No royalists, no people. It's almost too quiet. They decide to explore and figure out why things are so silent in this village.

It's worth it to head to the southwest of the village, to get a chest for 5 Bloody Hides, and towards the north near the well for a Black Blood (sellable item). However, if you want to progress, follow the red marker.

A small child will cry, telling you her parents are in the church. That's where we need to go next, to watch a cutscene where Cid Telamon shows off his power. After that ends, you'll have a soldier to chase down through the tunnels.

You might hear a crying child, but you don't have to find them (Image via Square Enix)

You can entirely skip the child, though. I didn't speak to the child or even find them in my personal playthrough. I heard the child crying, and the subsequent interaction was when I got to the church itself. When I got to the proper area, I saw the cutscene and moved on with the game in Louder than Words.

3) Pursue the fleeing soldier

At the end of this path, a terrifying foe awaits (Image via Square Enix)

One of the royal sentries will run, so follow his path. It's easy enough to follow the linear route underneath Lostwing. When you get to the end of this section, you'll see another cutscene, where you find Benedikta and her allies. Once that ends, it's time to fight the next boss.

4) Defeat Chirada

Here is a complete walkthrough of fighting Chirada in Louder than Words. She's a relatively straightforward Final Fantasy 16 boss. She's fond of using wind elemental blasts and powerful wing strikes.

She'll use attacks like a full-charge dash from full screen, and after you've staggered her, she'll start laying air-elemental traps on the ground. She's a fairly simple fight, but she's going to return.

Rewards for victory

15 XP

30 AP

600 Gil

Cleric's Medallion x1

Wyrrite x10

Sharp Fang x15

Magicked Ash x10

Another cutscene rounds out Louder than Words in Final Fantasy 16. The next step involves figuring out where to go next and how to get into Caer Norvent.

After Louder than Words in Final Fantasy 16 is The Dead of Night, which reveals the Second Dominant of Fire has fallen into the hands of Benedikta Harman. It's up to Clive, Cid, and Gav to find out where they are and secure the Dominant. If you want to know more about FF16, you can read our review here.

