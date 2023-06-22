Final Fantasy 16 guide - Pride walkthrough

Final Fantasy 16’s third chapter, Pride, takes place 13 years before the previous chapter - 860. Now players will participate in another tutorial chapter, similar to To Kill a Dominant before that. Instead of simply walking, players will learn how to take part in combat. It’s the briefest introduction to battle, though. The intricacies of comboing will come later in the game as you fight harder enemies.

As the man destined to be Joshua Roswell’s First Shield, he has to learn how to wield a sword. If you want to know what you must do in Final Fantasy 16’s third chapter, Pride, this article will detail it all.

How to complete Pride in Final Fantasy 16

Objectives

N/A

(Clip begins at 16:54)

Though this is a tutorial fight, it’s still an incredibly important chapter to pay attention to. The previous chapter did very little regarding actual gameplay, but that changes here in Final Fantasy 16’s Pride.

Now, you control Young Clive Roswell, who begins to master the blade while Joshua, Jill, and Torgal watch. You cannot fail this tutorial, but you should still definitely pay attention to help build good habits for combat later in the game.

Learn how to take part in combat in Final Fantasy 16

After spending a little time mocking Clive Roswell in the introduction to the Pride chapter, the Lord Commander will instruct the young prince on the basics of combat. The first task is to land melee hits via a Four-swing combo. That just means you must quickly attack four times by pressing the Square button.

The power of Magic will be incredibly useful throughout this game (Image via Square Enix)

That said, Clive can also channel the power of magic. Just use Triangle to cast Fire at the Lord Commander, but he will try to dodge you. Keep that in mind, and aim true at him. After a bit more dialogue, you’ll need to use R1 to dodge.

The game also teases Perfect Dodging, which allows you to counterstrike easier in Final Fantasy 16. This is one of the most important techniques in the game, so remember this as you go through the Pride chapter.

Next, you’ll learn to use Phoenix Shift. This power lets you close a gap and get close to an enemy. However, the game does not tell you yet that you aren’t invincible during this ability. Enemies with ranged attacks can stop you mid-dash. Next, you’ll learn how to use Potions, which just means you press the up arrow on your D-Pad.

Now you just need to combine the lessons you learned to secure victory in battle (Image via Square Enix)

Finally, you put it all together with a battle in Final Fantasy 16. The end of Pride introduces the Will Gauge (Yellow meter). When this meter is depleted, you Stagger an enemy, allowing you free attacks until the meter refills.

It’s one of the more important things in this game’s combat. After this, players will sit through another series of cutscenes, which closes out Pride in the main story. The next chapter will begin shortly, which is called Sunrise, Sunset.

Final Fantasy 16 is available now on PlayStation 5. You can find our review here, where we have hailed the game as a masterpiece.

Poll : 0 votes