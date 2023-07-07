Final Fantasy 16 guide - The Hunter and the Hunted walkthrough

Final Fantasy 16 offers a challenging campaign with a captivating narrative and intense battles against formidable bosses. The game features inventive combat mechanics that, when utilized effectively, empower players to conquer challenges. The primary missions involve interacting with characters, engaging in combat, and fulfilling specific character requests.

In Final Fantasy 16, The Hunter and the Hunted" serves as the 16th main quest, commencing after the events of The Wages of Guilt. It proves to be quite demanding, presenting numerous battles against formidable foes and bosses, thus adding complexity to the mission. This article features valuable information on effectively accomplishing the objectives within The Hunter and the Hunted in Final Fantasy 16.

How to complete The Hunter and the Hunted quest in Final Fantasy 16

The Kingsfall region in Final Fantasy 16 (Image via Square Enix)

Upon completing The Wages of Guilt mission, you, along with Cid and Torgal, venture to a region known as The Kingsfall. It is here that you embark on a quest called The Hunter and the Hunted. This one entails a series of objectives that must be accomplished, including:

Rendezvous with Gav (Primary objective)

Engage in two battles against Minotaur bosses

Defeat the Imperial Soldiers

Confront the formidable boss known as the Knight of the Dying Sun

Return to the Hideaway.

The quest commences with encounters against regular enemies, followed by a confrontation with a Minotaur mini-boss. Upon reaching your destination, you will rendezvous with Cid, who will aid you in facing off against the powerful boss, the Knight of the Dying Sun. Finally, you will need to make your way back to the Hideaway, where a series of interactions must be completed.

Rendezvous with Gav

The Hunter and the Hunted quest in Final Fantasy 16 (Image via Square Enix)

The main goal of the Hunter and the Hunted quest involves meeting up with Gav. It commences in the Kingsfall region, where you and your loyal companion Torgal start your journey. Then, head towards the left path.

On your way, you will encounter a deadly group of Spiders known as Black Widow. Utilize your powerful Eikonic moves to eliminate these spiders. Following the spider encounter, you will confront a massive Minotaur. Your next task is to conquer this giant boss.

Minotaur boss fight

Final Fantasy 16 the Hunter and the Hunted walkthrough: Minotaur boss fight (Image via Square Enix)

To defeat the boss quickly, it is important to consider the patterns of its attacks. Although the Minotaur is large in size, it exhibits impressive speed and wields a formidable, massive club-like weapon. The monster employs this weapon to deliver powerful attacks, although there is a brief delay before each strike.

After launching a move, the Minotaur takes a short break. Bearing these patterns in mind will aid in swiftly defeating the boss.

Use the Precision Dodge technique (Image via Square Enix)

When the Minotaur charges towards you, employ a swift evasion technique as it will allow you to change your position. To counter the powerful strikes, quickly employ the Precision Dodge technique to block the attacks or utilize the Precision Counterattack move.

Final Fantasy 16 walkthrough: Garuda's Eikonic move, Gouge (Image via Square Enix)

Use Garuda's Eikonic move, Gouge, to execute a relentless barrage of claw strikes against the boss; this attack inflicts significant damage. Additionally, remain vigilant of the boss' Staggering bar while engaging in the assault. Once the Minotaur enters the Staggering phase, promptly employ the Eikonic moves to unleash a sequence of powerful assaults on the boss.

Upon skillfully evading and executing the Eikonic moves, the boss will be vanquished. Following its defeat, you will be rewarded with experience points, ability points, and a selection of crafting materials, including a Minotaur Mane, 25 Sharp Fangs, and 30 Bloody Hides.

Final Fantasy 16 walkthrough: You will encounter a dangerous group of Spiders and Hornets (Image via Square Enix)

As you progress further, you will encounter a dangerous group of Spiders and Hornets; defeating them will reward you with Gils. Continue onward to find a cave where you'll face another Minotaur boss. Employ the same strategy you used against the previous boss, utilizing powerful Eikonic abilities for heavy attacks and employing the Precision Dodge move to block incoming attacks.

Defeat the Imperial Soldiers

Final Fantasy 16 walkthrough: Eliminate the soldiers (Image via Square Enix)

After successfully overcoming the second Minotaur, you will be rewarded with experience points and five Sharp Fangs. Proceed forward and a cinematic scene will unfold, revealing Gav engaged in a fierce battle against Imperial Soldiers. Your task at this point is to defeat them by unleashing a barrage of Eikonic attacks.

Final Fantasy 16 walkthrough: Cid suddenly appears and dispatches the group of Soldiers (Image via Square Enix)

Once you have successfully eliminated all the Soldiers, a cutscene ensues. It will feature the entrance of a boss known as the Knight of the Dying Sun, accompanied by a menacing dragon and a horde of Imperial Soldiers charging towards you.

However, in a surprising turn of events, Cid suddenly appears and dispatches the group of Soldiers utilizing his impressive Eikonic Thunder abilities. Following this, your new objective becomes defeating the Knight of the Dying Sun.

How to defeat Knight of the Dying Sun in Final Fantasy 16

Knight of the Dying Sun boss fight (Image via Square Enix)

Once the battle commences, Cid engages in combat with the Dragon while you confront the Knight of the Dying Sun. This powerful knight employs impressive leaps to unleash potent strikes, and each time he jumps, he marks your position with a shimmering blue light. It is crucial to swiftly change your position whenever the blue marks emerge. Additionally, the boss wields a weapon capable of launching potent long-range assaults.

In order to conquer the challenge of defeating the Knight boss, employ a strategic move. Begin by unleashing potent moves on the dragon. By eliminating the dragon first, you will gain an advantage in the battle. This will prompt Cid to unleash attacks on the Knight, simplifying your task of defeating the other. Thus, swiftly utilize the Eikonic attacks on the dragon, while simultaneously evading the Knight's strikes.

After successfully eliminating the dragon, it is advisable not to hastily engage the Knight boss. Avoid providing any opportunities for the boss to initiate attacks against you. Prior to engaging in combat, take the time to carefully assess its movement pattern and timings.

Use Precision Dodge or Precision Counter attack (Image via Square Enix)

Employ the skillful techniques of Precision Dodge or Precision Counter attack at the appropriate moments. Additionally, make effective use of flame-based moves like Flames of Rebirth and Scarlet Cyclone from the formidable Eikon, Phoenix. These devastating attacks possess significant destructive power, inflicting substantial damage upon the boss.

By effectively executing Eikoic moves and evading the boss' attacks, you will achieve victory over it. As a reward for defeating it, you will earn experience points and acquire crafting materials including five Imperial Link, 50 Wyrrite, 55 Boody Hide, and two Meteorite.

Following this, a cutscene will depict Clive, Cid, and Torgal defending Gav against the remaining Imperial Soldiers. Upon the conclusion of the cutscene, your ultimate goal is to make your way back to the Hideaway.

Return to the Hideaway

Ultimately, your destination is the Hideaway, where you must engage in an interaction with Jill. Following this, your next step involves meeting Charon within the Hideaway. It is crucial to gather all necessary Potions and enhance your weapons as your upcoming main quest will commence shortly.

Finally, The Hunter and the Hunted concludes with an interaction with Gav. Subsequently, Clive, Torgal, and Jill embark on a journey to a location known as Three Reeds, marking the beginning of the 17th main quest, Homecoming.

